Top-five iconic Test knocks by Indian batters in Australia

India and Australia’s cricketing rivalry has always highlighted some of the sport's most iconic moments, and Indian batters have delivered memorable performances on Australian soil. Despite the challenges posed by Australian pitches and hostile crowds, these five knocks stand out as each innings not only contributed to India’s standing in the series but also underscored the capabilities of these players in the face of a formidable opponent. Sachin Tendulkar raises his bat after scoring a century against Australia in Perth during India’s 1991-92 tour Down Under.(Getty Images)

Ajinkya Rahane – 112 in Melbourne (2020)

Ajinkya Rahane's 112 in the 2020 Boxing Day Test at Melbourne was a crucial knock for India, coming right after an embarrassing collapse in Adelaide. As the stand-in captain, Rahane led from the front on a lively pitch against a fiery Australian bowling attack. His innings stabilised India after a rocky start, handling Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc’s relentless pace with poise. He struck 12 boundaries, bringing up his century with a beautifully timed shot. His 121-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja was instrumental in setting up India’s lead, and he ultimately steered the team towards a famous victory, earning praise as one of the finest captain's knocks in Australia.

Rahul Dravid – 233 in Adelaide (2003)

Rahul Dravid’s 233 in Adelaide during the 2003 Border-Gavaskar series is remembered as a masterpiece of grit and technique. Chasing a formidable Australian first innings total of 556, Dravid, along with VVS Laxman, put up a 303-run partnership that brought India back into the game. Dravid showcased remarkable patience, facing 446 balls over nearly 10 hours. His stroke play was a study in balance and control, and he punished anything short and wide. This knock not only marked a significant personal milestone but also allowed India to clinch a memorable victory on Australian soil​.

Sachin Tendulkar – 114 in Perth (1992)

In 1992, a young Sachin Tendulkar made waves with his 114 at the WACA, Perth – a ground notorious for its pace and bounce. Facing an Australian attack led by Craig McDermott and Merv Hughes, Tendulkar’s innings stood out for his remarkable grit and skills in challenging conditions. He played with calculated aggression, showcasing back-foot play and countering the bouncers with ease. This knock not only solidified Tendulkar’s reputation as a prodigious talent but also gave Indian fans a glimpse of his greatness.

Virender Sehwag – 195 in Melbourne (2003)

Virender Sehwag’s explosive 195 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2003 remains one of the most aggressive displays by an Indian in Test cricket. Facing a strong Australian bowling attack, Sehwag attacked from the outset, hitting 25 boundaries and five sixes. Known for his fearless approach, Sehwag dismantled the Australian bowlers while missing out on a well-deserved century.

VVS Laxman – 167 in Sydney (2000)

VVS Laxman’s 167 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2000 showcased his exquisite timing and placement against a quality Australian attack. India was struggling, and Laxman played a lone hand, defying bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne on a tough batting pitch. His century brought a sense of respectability to India’s innings, and his cover drives, in particular, drew admiration from fans and experts alike. Though India lost the match by an innings and 141 runs, Laxman’s innings was a masterclass in batting​.