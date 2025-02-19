Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Tortoise and rabbit story": Ashwin takes hilarious dig at Babar Azam for slow-paced 50 in CT

ANI |
Feb 19, 2025 11:09 PM IST

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a subtle dig at Pakistan's premier batter, Babar Azam, for his slow-paced fifty against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener on Wednesday in Karachi.

New Delhi [India], : Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a subtle dig at Pakistan's premier batter, Babar Azam, for his slow-paced fifty against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener on Wednesday in Karachi.

"Tortoise and rabbit story": Ashwin takes hilarious dig at Babar Azam for slow-paced 50 in CT
"Tortoise and rabbit story": Ashwin takes hilarious dig at Babar Azam for slow-paced 50 in CT

In pursuit of a daunting 321-run target, Pakistan were in a dire situation at 69/3 after losing Saud Shakeel, skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan needed something significant and swift from its top star, Babar. However, to everyone's surprise, the 31-year-old's sluggish display took the defending champions away from the required target.

While Babar scored runs at his leisure, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha raised the bar with his belligerent strokeplay. He went from strength to strength to give Pakistan a glimmer of hope, which eventually faded away.

Ashwin took a dig at Babar's contribution during his 58-run partnership with Salman by comparing it to the "Tortoise and Rabbit story."

"Babar's journey to 50 coupled with Salman Ali Agha's batting has to be the best depiction of "The Tortoise and Rabbit story" . #ChampionsTrophy," he wrote on X.

Wickets kept falling, and the asking rate continued to surge to new heights. Khushdil Shah showed intent with his late surge, but his valiant 69 went in vain. The game crawled towards its climax, and Pakistan met its fate by crumbling to a 60-run defeat.

As Pakistan swallowed the bitter taste of defeat, New Zealand celebrated yet another triumph over the hosts. The 60-run victory was the fourth successive triumph for the Kiwis against Pakistan in the CT on the trot.

New Zealand's story of success ensured they never lost a match against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. After enduring an emphatic defeat, the situation isn't looking too bright for Pakistan. Their next match against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai could prove to be a virtual knockout.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Pakistan vs New Zealand live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Pakistan vs New Zealand live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On