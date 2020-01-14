e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Total domination’ - Twitter reacts after India suffer crushing defeat at Wankhede

‘Total domination’ - Twitter reacts after India suffer crushing defeat at Wankhede

India vs Australia: India lost the first ODI against Australia by 10 wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

cricket Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian captain Virat Kohli during the first one day international (ODI)against Australia.
India suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. After being asked to bat first, Virat Kohli & co. were bundled out for 255, despite Shikhar Dhawan scoring a well-made 74. Coming out to chase 256, Australia openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch showed no mercy as they hammered Indian bowlers all around the park to chase down the total in the 38th over, without losing a single wicket.

Also read: ‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter after the match, and praised Australia for “total domination” at Wankhede. In a tweet, he wrote: “Total domination by the Aussies at Wankhede today.. Great innings @AaronFinch5 @davidwarner31 congratulations @CricketAus I am sure our boys in blue will come back stronger in Rajkot #INDvAUS #realchallange.” 

Harbhajan was not the only one to react after India’s crushing defeat. Here are other Twitter reactions:

 

Speaking on Australia’s performance Kohli said: “We were totally outplayed in all departments. It’s a strong Australian team, if you don’t play well, they could hurt you. We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn’t get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can’t do that against a team like Australia.”

India and Australia will play the 2nd ODI at Rajkot on Friday.

23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
