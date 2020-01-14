‘Total domination’ - Twitter reacts after India suffer crushing defeat at Wankhede

cricket

India suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. After being asked to bat first, Virat Kohli & co. were bundled out for 255, despite Shikhar Dhawan scoring a well-made 74. Coming out to chase 256, Australia openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch showed no mercy as they hammered Indian bowlers all around the park to chase down the total in the 38th over, without losing a single wicket.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter after the match, and praised Australia for “total domination” at Wankhede. In a tweet, he wrote: “Total domination by the Aussies at Wankhede today.. Great innings @AaronFinch5 @davidwarner31 congratulations @CricketAus I am sure our boys in blue will come back stronger in Rajkot #INDvAUS #realchallange.”

Total domination by the Aussies at Wankhede today.. Great innings @AaronFinch5 @davidwarner31 congratulations @CricketAus I am sure our boys in blue will come back stronger in Rajkot #INDvAUS #realchallange — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 14, 2020

Harbhajan was not the only one to react after India’s crushing defeat. Here are other Twitter reactions:

What a dominating performance from Australia. Excellent performance from the bowling unit followed up by brilliant 100s from Warner and Finch. I am sure India will learn from this experience and bounce back strongly in Rajkot. #INDvsAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 14, 2020

What’s more troubling—India getting dismissed for 255 inside 50 overs. Or India not picking a single wicket? I’m going with the latter. One-sided in the end. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 14, 2020

Australia have been magnificent. With bat, and especially with ball. For India, a game to forget. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 14, 2020

Australia win by 10 wickets 🔟



An unbelievable effort from Aaron Finch and David Warner 🤯#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/UVv9zzBp53 — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2020

That's that from the Wankhede.



Absolute domination by the Australian openers as Australia win the 1st ODI by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.



Scorecard - https://t.co/yur0YuDrGa #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VF05mP0kg7 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

Speaking on Australia’s performance Kohli said: “We were totally outplayed in all departments. It’s a strong Australian team, if you don’t play well, they could hurt you. We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn’t get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can’t do that against a team like Australia.”

India and Australia will play the 2nd ODI at Rajkot on Friday.