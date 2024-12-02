Travis Head addresses rift rumours as Josh Hazlewood's last-minute injury gets linked with PC fallout: 'Want to hold...'

Australia batter Travis Head has shut the rumours of divide in the dressing room ahead of the pink-ball Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The massive 295-run defeat in Perth put the Australian team under immense pressure, while there are also reports of tensions in the team after Josh Hazlewood's sharp remark on the batters during the first Test. The Aussie batting line-up faltered in both innings and were bundled out for 104 & 238 and ended up losing their first Test at Optus Stadium, Perth. Travis Head quashes rumours of divide in Australian camp(AFP)

Head said there was no reason to doubt the dressing room dynamics.

"It can be put to bed. We hold high expectations for both sides (batting and bowling) and it's a very individualised sport," Head said.

"So batters, we want to hold our own - we know how good our bowlers have been for us in the past and they've got us out of trouble a lot. As a batting group, we know that if we get enough runs on the board, we put ourselves in a great position," he added.

The swashbuckling opener was the highest-run getter for Australia in the second innings with a counter-attacking 89-run knock.

Head further said that he takes pride in taking on the onus of getting the job done with the bat in the middle order.

"As a batter myself, I try to take a whole lot of pride in what I do, and knowing that if I can set it up for the big boys, that they can knock it down for us, so definitely no divide," he explained.

Earlier, Hazlewood was questioned about Australia's approach to day four, given they were 12/3 in pursuit of 534.

"You probably have to ask one of the batters that question probably, I am sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of treatment, and I am looking mostly to next Test," Hazlewood had said.

The premier pacer has been ruled out of the second Test match against India owing to a side strain, however, many feels his comments in press conference might led to his omission.

‘We have got four more opportunities to do it’: Travis Head

However, Head backed his team to bounce back from the horror show in Perth.

"This team has dealt with adversity well. The small amount that we have had in the last three or four years, we have played well," he said.

He is confident that the Aussie players will take inspiration from the teams who have bounced back after losing the first Test and made a massive turnaround in a long series.

"We didn't have a very good week. That's fine. But we have got four more opportunities to do it, we will crack on as we do, as we have done for the last few years. Over the last couple of years, there's a lot of teams that lost the first Test or gone down in the series and brought it back and played really well," he added.