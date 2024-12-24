Travis Head mystery quashed after short net session, lengthy chat with physio sparked Boxing Day Test concerns

Australia's major worry heading into the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series pertains to the fitness of their batting dynamo Travis Head. On Tuesday, his short net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue for the next Test against India, and a lengthy chat with the team physio did spark major concerns over his participation in the impending match. However, head coach Andrew McDonald quashed the rumours shortly after. Australian batsman Travis Head (R) talks to coach Andrew McDonald (L) in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 24(AFP)

Head had picked up a quad injury during the third Test match in Brisbane after he was spotted limping between wickets when batting in Australia’s second innings. He later did not join his teammates in the field that day.

Although he assured that he would turn up for the Boxing Day Test against India after he collected the Player of the Match award at the Gabba, Head did not turn for the optional practice session on Monday at the MCG, sparking concerns, although he had completed running drills and gym work. It escalated further after the left-hander spent less than half an hour at the nets on Tuesday, facing throw-downs from assistant coach Brad Hodge.

Head then had a chat with the head coach physiotherapist Nick Jones before leaving the practice pitch, leaving onlookers worried. Prior to it, he underwent a fielding session, but with minimal running.

Will Travis Head play Boxing Day Test?

Following the end of Australia's first full-fledged training session at the MCG, McDonald addressed the media, where he confirmed that Head will be available for the Boxing Day Test.

"Pretty sure Travis Head will play but there are a few boxes to be ticked. The chat was mostly about his fielding position and what he can do there," he said.

Head has been Australia's best performer in the series so far, having scored 409 runs in five innings at 81.80, with two centuries, one of which came in a match-winning cause in Adelaide.

With the series locked at 1-1, and Australia desperate to get their hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in over a decade, Head plays a pivotal role in the line-up. However, should Head miss out, Australia will have to rely on uncapped Josh Inglis for the fourth Test.