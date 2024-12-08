Travis Head puts send-off controversy with Mohammed Siraj to rest after Adelaide triumph: 'I'm sweet, he's the same...'

All's well that ends well. Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj have put an end to their beef which escalated during the Adelaide Test. It all started with the Indian pacer giving a send-off to Travis Head after dismissing him through a yorker. The middle-order batter did not appreciate what was said by Siraj and he gave a response of his own. Things then got pretty heated on Day 2 as the crowd jumped in support of hometown hero Head and a ring of boos were heard at the Adelaide Oval. India's Mohammed Siraj, left, interacts with Australia's Travis Head. AP/PTI(AP12_08_2024_000049B)(AP)

After the close of play on Day 2, Head then revealed that he only said 'well bowled' to Siraj, however, the latter still chose to still give him a send-off and in the end, he decided to stand up for himself. Later, Siraj claimed that Head was "lying" and there was no truth to him remarking 'well bowled'.

However, after the end of the Adelaide Test on Sunday, Travis Head, the Player of the Match, said that it was all a "misunderstanding" and he had sorted things out with Siraj.

Speaking to ABC Sport, Head said, "He’s come out then and said it was a little bit of a misunderstanding… I think we’ll move on, we’ve had a great week, so let’s not ruin it… I’m sweet, and I think he’s the same, and we move on."

Head sets up Australia's win

It was Travis Head who turned the match on its head through his 140-run knock in the first innings, helping Australia gain a 157-run lead.

Pat Cummins then took five wickets to bundle out India for 175 in the second innings. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney made light work of the chase of 19 and the hosts got over the line in just 3.2 overs. The Adelaide Test came to an end in the first session of Day 3.

Speaking about Head's innings, Australia captain Pat Cummins told ABC Sport, "Head loves batting here. His innings was one of the momentum shifts. The game could have gone either way when he walked out and he took it out of their hands.”

When Siraj came out to bat on Day 3, loud boos were once again heard at the Adelaide Oval. He was also seen chatting with Travis Head who was positioned at short-leg.

After Australia won the contest by ten wickets, Siraj and Head also buried the hatchet through a hug.

The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently stands level at 1-1. Both teams will resume their rivalry on Saturday at the Gabba, Brisbane, in the third Test.