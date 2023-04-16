Home / Cricket / Trent Boult returns, focus on Sanju Samson's form: RR's Dream11 Prediction vs GT in IPL 2023

Trent Boult returns, focus on Sanju Samson's form: RR's Dream11 Prediction vs GT in IPL 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 16, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Jos Buttler and the spinners starred as RR survived a late onslaught from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in their previous encounter against CSK.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to make it three wins in a row, when they take on reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. RR dominated their first game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad but were handed a reality check by Punjab Kings in their second encounter.

Rajasthan Royals dream XI pick vs Gujarat Titans(PTI)
The Royals, however, bounced back from the defeat and secured two wins on the trot and are now placed at the top of the table.

Also Read | 'A player like Prithvi...': DC assistant coach Shane Watson rushes to Shaw's defence after duck vs RCB in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler and the spinners starred as RR survived a late onslaught from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in their previous encounter against CSK. Buttler found good support from Devdutt Padikkal. R Ashwin too got a chance to showcase his batting potential and Shimron Hetmyer as usual continued his onslaught on the bowlers.

The RR spinners then got into the act and choked CSK by inflicting regular blows in the middle overs before Sandeep Sharma held his nerve to defend 21 off the last over against a rampaging Dhoni and Jadeja.

The batters have been magnificent for Royals with Buttler leading the pack. The England batter has scored 204 runs at a strike rate of 170. He has found good support from Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top.

Shimron Hetmyer too has been in fine touch but it is their skipper's form, which looks a bit concering. Sanju Samson has failed to open his account in the last two games and will hope to bounce back against Gujarat.

Devdutt Padikkal, on the other hand, made an impact after being dropped from the playing XI. Replacing Riyan Parag, Padikkal made a heathy contribution of 38 off 26 balls and is expected to continue at number three.

The bowling unit has also had multiple contributors. Yuzvendra Chahal is among the highest wicket-takers, having scalped 10 wickets at an economy of under 8. He has found good support from Ashwin, who has picked 6 wickets so far.

Heading into the upcoming clash, Trent Boult is likely to make a return to the playing XI. He missed the last game with a niggle.

Rajasthan Royals Dream XI picks vs Gujarat Titans:

Openers: Jos Butler, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Middle-Order: Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal.

All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact player: Dhruv Jurel or Kuldeep Sen can be utilised as the Impact player depending on whether RR bat or field first.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
gujarat titans devdutt padikkal indian premier league ipl jos buttler rajasthan royals sanju samson
Sunday, April 16, 2023
