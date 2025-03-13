Tricky season in store for RR despite Rahul Dravid-Sanju Samson reunion: How Rajasthan Royals could fare in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals arguably raised eyebrows the most due to the kind of names that they let go of before the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Among those they sent to the auction block were Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, three names who have been integral to RR's relative period of consistent success in the last three years. But there are a couple of big names returning for them in the form of Rahul Dravid, as head coach, and fast bowler Jofra Archer. Dravid was still captain when their current skipper Sanju Samson made his debut for RR, remember. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal will need to provide RR with some big starts. (Getty Images)

RR have made a reputation for possessing some of the most potent bowling attacks in the league every season. On paper, that remains the case this season but a lot might depend on whether Archer can stay fit throughout the season. RR finished third in the league stage last season, having slumped to four consecutive losses in their last five matches, the last one being a washout, after losing just one in their previous nine games. They then beat RCB in the eliminator but then lost to SRH in Qualifier 2 by 36 runs.

Strength: Experience in bowling, potentially big-hitting batters

RR's season could really depend on whether their personnel have a good time of it or not. They have talent flowing through every vein of their squad and in Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, they have two spinners who have been largely consistent in their IPL careers. Sandeep Sharma can be depended on, as he has shown every season despite not being spoken of as much as the big names.

Weakness: Uncertainties in the pace department

It is in the pace department that the question marks come in. Tushar Deshpande and Fazalhaq Farooqi have once again proven dependable campaigners but for Archer, this IPL could really be his first big test of fitness. He has played a few T20Is and ODIs for England in the last few months but surviving the rigours of travels week in, week out in the IPL with little time to recuperate could prove to be a decisive parameter to test if Archer truly is dependably back to full fitness. If he isn't, though, it could be bad news for RR.

Fresh Faces

The IPL had a bit of a taste of South African pace prodigy Kwena Maphaka when he made two appearances for Mumbai Indians last season. With RR's pedigree for developing young talent, we might just see more of the 18-year-old here. Apart from him, of course, is the ultimate fresh face in this IPL. There were all sorts of reactiuions that came in when 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was snapped up by RR in the auction. He has already impressed captain Samson with his big-hitting skills. An exciting season ahead for him no matter what happens.

Prediction

If all goes well for RR, it will be a surprise if they don't finish in the top four. However, while their bowling attack is a strong unit, it doesn't quite have the punch that the likes of Boult and Chahal packed. On paper, it looks like RR have a squad to make it to the playoffs. Beyond that, question marks galore.

RR Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Wainindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma.