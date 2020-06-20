‘Tried to not let waterfall out’: Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement speech left West Indies’ players teary eyed

cricket

If there was any moment that brought tears into the eyes of cricket fans then Sachin Tendulkar’s final international match has to be around the top of the list. The legendary batsman has decided to hang up his boots in 2012 after playing his 200th Test match for India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were facing West Indies and Tendulkar scored 74 in his final innings. He got a guard of honour by the two umpires and West Indies players when he walked out to bat at his home ground.

It turned to be the last innings of Tendulkar’s professional career as India defeated West Indies by an innings and 126 runs. The atmosphere around the stadium was got very emotional as soon as Windies lost their final wicket as the moment of Tendulkar’s retirement finally arrived.

At the end of the match, Tendulkar gave his famous retirement speech in front of jam-packed Wankhede and it was something that brought tears into the eyes of many fans.

Not just the fans, it was for West Indies’ players to hold back their tears during the speech. Windies all-rounder Kirk Edwards revealed that he along with Chris Gayle were teary-eyed when Tendulkar was bidding his final goodbye to cricket.

“For the 200th Test match, I was there. It was very emotional for me as well. I had my shades on. I was next to Gayle as well.

“Both of us were sniffing (tearing up). We tried to not let waterfall out of our eyes. It was a very touching moment. Knowing that you’re never gonna see this guy in the park again playing cricket,” Edwards told Crictracker.

Tendulkar’s ended his career with 15,291 runs, 51 centuries, 68 fifties and an average of 53.78 across 329 innings in Test cricket. In One Day Internationals, he scored a whopping 18,426 runs in his ODI career at an average of 44.38 across 463 matches, smashing 49 tons and 96 fifties.