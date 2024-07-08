‘Trying to focus on to stop myself from crying’: James Anderson's emotional admission ahead of his farewell Test

Legendary England pacer James Anderson is all set to end his illustrious career at the iconic Lords against West Indies in the first Test of a three-match series. It will be his 188th Test match - he has already taken 700 scalps and is aiming to add a few more to his tally in the farewell clash. However, the main concern for him at the moment is to stop himself from crying. James Anderson is all set to bid adieu to international cricket.(AFP)

Anderson is focused on helping his team win another match, but he admits that it is going to be an emotional ride for him.

"I feel pretty normal going into this last couple of days of training. Try not to think too much about the game itself. The big thing for me this week is to play well, bowl well and get a win. That's what I am trying to focus on really. I am sure the emotions during the week will change. So that's what I am trying to focus on to stop myself from crying," said Anderson.

Even after playing 187 Test matches, Anderson said that he pushed himself and trained as hard for his final match as possible.

“Playing my 188th Test at just short of 42 years old, makes me the most proud and I’m still pushing myself to be the best I possibly can. Even though I’ve got one game left, I’ve still tried to train as hard as I can,” said Anderson.

The Englishman will end his career as the highest wicket-taking pacer in Test cricket history and the player with the second most Tests after Indian great Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200 matches in the longest format.

However, the legendary pacer has yet to make a final decision on whether the Lord's Test would also be his final first-class match or if he would play on for county side Lancashire.

"I've loved being ut on the field for Lancashire, always have," said Anderson, who recently took an impressive 7-35 for the county.

"I've not played a lot for them over the last 20 years, but always tried to give my all."