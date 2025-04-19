'Tune aise hi phek diya?': Rishabh Pant forgets to call, forces bizarre double toss in RR vs LSG match

Under pressure to turn their season around, Rajasthan Royals' interim skipper Riyan Parag and Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant kicked off Saturday evening’s IPL clash in amusing fashion – by having to conduct the toss twice. Riyan Parag reacts after Rishabh Pant forgets to call during toss(IPL)

In a rare moment, Parag flipped the coin, but Pant forgot to call. As the coin landed, both captains and the match referee paused in confusion, before Simon Doull asked Parag to flip the coin again. Pant grinned and quipped, “Tune aise hi phek diya?” (“You just tossed it like that?”) — a line that drew laughs all around. The toss was redone, this time properly, with Pant calling tails and getting it right.

Watch:

Despite the chuckles, the stakes are anything but low. LSG currently sit fifth on the points table with four wins from seven games, while Rajasthan Royals are struggling at eighth, managing just two wins in the same number of matches. Making matters tougher for the Royals, regular captain Sanju Samson is out due to injury, forcing Parag to lead a side desperately looking for a turnaround.

“We were looking to bowl,” Parag said at the toss. “It is a little bit warm under lights, should be better than the last time. Vaibhav the youngster comes in.”

Suryavanshi in Impact Sub list

The ‘Vaibhav’ in question is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who, at just 14 years and 23 days old, has made history as the youngest-ever player to be named in an IPL matchday squad. He's listed as an Impact Sub and is expected to bat later in the game. Parag confirmed the decision was premeditated.

Reflecting on their season so far, Parag was candid: “It’s been kinda tricky, we’ve been doing small bits right but we haven’t been able to put a collective performance together. We’ve been having honest chats as a team.”

Whether the Royals can convert those honest chats into points remains to be seen. But for now, a little toss-time comedy — and a 14-year-old record-breaker — have given the evening an unexpected spark.