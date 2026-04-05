Tushar Deshpande’s performance shakes India selection radar as Dale Steyn issues bold verdict: BCCI won't look away

South Africa pace great Dale Steyn was full of praise for Tushar Deshpande after his exceptional death-over bowling helped Rajasthan Royals secure a thrilling six-run win against Gujarat Titans on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Steyn said Deshpande’s composure and precise execution of yorkers in the final over should firmly put him on the radar of India’s selectors. Rajasthan Royals' Tushar Deshpande celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan (REUTERS)

Deshpande grabbed the spotlight by successfully defending 11 runs in the final over of Gujarat’s chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Delivering inch-perfect yorkers, he conceded just four runs and picked up the crucial wicket of Rashid Khan, leaving the hosts six runs short. The win took Rajasthan to the top of the table with their second consecutive victory.

Steyn was particularly impressed by Deshpande’s calmness and clarity under pressure.

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“The final over bowled by Tushar Deshpande was exceptional. He executed his yorkers perfectly under pressure and did not give any chances to a player like Rashid Khan to find the boundary. He ensured his team did not suffer any hiccups in the final over of a 200-plus chase,” Steyn told Star Sports.

“It is very difficult for a bowler to stay calm in such a high-pressure situation because a lot of things go through your mind. But to ensure your plans are executed perfectly without feeling the pressure is a rare skill,” he added.

The former South Africa quick also highlighted Deshpande’s tactical awareness, noting how he mixed his lengths to outfox Rashid.

“Tushar bowled four inch-perfect yorkers, then changed his line and delivered a length ball. By doing that, he baited Rashid Khan into going for a big shot, and he ended up getting caught on the boundary line. It was a wonderful display of game awareness.”

Steyn believes the performance has pushed Deshpande firmly into contention for national selection, adding that the Ajit Agarkar-led panel will be tracking him closely through the season.

“Tushar Deshpande bowled in a fearless manner, and this performance will ensure that the Indian selectors don’t take their eyes off him this IPL season,” he said.

Bought for INR 6.50 crore, Deshpande has established himself as a key bowler for Rajasthan, building on his previous success as a leading wicket-taker that earned him a call-up to the Indian team in 2024 for a T20I series against Zimbabwe, although he did not feature in a match.