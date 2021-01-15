Twitter goes bonkers as T Natarajan and Washington Sundar make India debuts
- India vs Australia: News of fast bowler T Natarajan and bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar making their Test debuts for India was met with plenty of warmth and adulation by users of Twitter.
News of fast bowler T Natarajan and bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar making their Test debuts for India was met with plenty of warmth and adulation by users on Twitter, with many expressing joy over the inclusion of the Tamil Nadu pair. Natarajan and Sundar became India's 300th and 301st Test cricketers, and Natarajan marked the occasion by bowling a fine first spell of 6-1-8-0.
VVS Laxman was thrilled with the news. The former India batsman is the mentor with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL team in which Natarajan made a mark and elevated him to India’s squads.
"You never know when & how opportunity knocks on your door but when it appears you should be ready. I am sure both @Natarajan_91 and @Sundarwashi5 are well prepared for their 1st test match. Congrats and Good luck. #AUSvIND," Laxman tweeted.
World renowned analyst Harsha Bhogle welcomes the move, mentioning how long Natarajan and Sundar have come a long way since being net bowlers.
"Looks like there are debuts for @Natarajan_91 and @Sundarwashi5. Life throws opportunities when you least expect them. These two were retained as net bowlers originally! Wish them well," Bhogle tweeted.
Natarajan and Sundar were one of the three net bowlers who stayed back after the completion of the limited-overs leg.
Natarajan's stocks continue to rise. He wasn't part of any of the three Indian squads for the tour of Australia initially and it wasn't until that Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out due to an injury that the left-arm quick took his place.
Sundar, on the other hand, has played 26 T20Is and a single ODI before this. He came into the XI as a like-for-like replacement for the injured R Ashwin, who did not make it to the team on account of back spasms.
Sundar came in to bowl in the closing moments of lunch for India
