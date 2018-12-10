Two held over suspected betting activity in Mzansi Super League match in South Africa

Two people were arrested over suspected betting activity during the Mzansi Super League (MSL) match between Durban Heat and Jozi Stars at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban. They were, however, released on bail after being charged with trespassing.

The arrest, which is the second such incident at an MSL game, happened when the two were reportedly watching the match from a hospitality suite at the ground. The duo arrested was reportedly banned by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) from attending any matches.

The pair, which is represented by attorney Roy Singh, was released on R 500 (USD 35) bail each, ESPNcricinfo reported. CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe said that they are constantly monitoring the suspicious activities in the stadium and are taking action against those whose actions are found to be unusual.

He further said that match-fixers use people posing as fans to provide them with the live data and the received information is then used for illegal betting.

“The protocols included the sighting of any person deemed to be engaging in betting activities or the facilitation of betting activities within stadiums. Such persons will be removed from the stadium and face possible arrest,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Moroe, as saying.

“With the use of enhanced technology, match-fixers are using people posing as fans in the stadium to relay live data to illegal betting houses functioning abroad. To prevent such activities, we have strengthened our in-stadium monitoring and protection capabilities, including the active surveillance of crowd activities,” he added.

Mzansi Super League commenced on November 16 and will conclude on December 16.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 21:04 IST