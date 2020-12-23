‘Two quality bowlers who can have good Test careers’: Steve Smith names players who can replace injured Mohammed Shami

cricket

India suffered a big blow ahead of the 2nd Test at MCG against Australia with Mohammed Shami reportedly suffering an arm fracture and getting ruled out of the remainder of the series. The right-arm speedster was struck on the forearm on Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide when he tried to duck a scorching bouncer from Aussie speedster Pat Cummins.

With Ishant Sharma missing, India will enter the rest of the tournament not only without their captain Virat Kohli (who has been granted a paternity leave), but also without their two regular bowlers Shami and Ishant Sharma.

But Australia batsman Steve Smith believes that the Indian team has two good bowling options in Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini, who both can go on to achieve big things in their Test careers.

“I think they’re two quality bowlers who can have some good Test careers. Obviously, they are missing Ishant (Sharma) as well, which is a big loss for them in terms of experience,” Smith told reporters, as per news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Smith who was dismissed for a score of 1 by off-spinner R Ashwin, after facing 28 deliveries in the Day/Night Test, said that he has learnt his lessons from the mistakes.

“The spinners that do well here generally those who get over the top of the ball and beat you with more bounce or in the air as opposed to ones that come around the ball,” Smith said.

“It’s about finding a way to adapt and that’s what the best players do around the world. I’ll hopefully learn something from that, move forward and play a little bit better in the next game,” he further explained.

The two teams will meet again at the Boxing Day Test which begins on Saturday. The Australia are currently leading the four-match Test series 1-0.