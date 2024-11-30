Menu Explore
U19 Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi disappoints as India lose to Pakistan by 43 runs

PTI |
Nov 30, 2024 09:00 PM IST

U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan defeated India by 43 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi's struggles against seam bowling was apparent during his brief stay as India U-19 comprising IPL contract owners struggled badly during their 43-run defeat to Pakistan in the Youth Asia Cup on Saturday.

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi fields during the men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)(AFP)
India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi fields during the men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)(AFP)

After muscular left-hander Shahzaib Khan thrashed Indian bowlers to submission with 10 sixes in his 159 off 147 balls, the Indians were never in sight of victory target of 282.

They eventually got out for 238 in 47.1 overs but rising youngsters like Suryavanshi (1), Ayush Mhatre (20), C Andre Siddarth (15), and left-arm spinner Hardik Raj (0/47 in 6 overs) won't be amused with their performance.

However, it must be mentioned that Mhatre with his touch and range looked a cut above the rest in the Indian team as he got out for 20 which had five boundaries.

The bulky left-hander Suryavanshi, who has had a very poor Ranji season, just got a solitary run as tall medium pacers Ali Raza and Abdul Subhan troubled him a lot.

A lot is expected of the Rajasthan Royals' 1.10-crore signing but at 13 years and 8 months, he needs a lot of work to be even consistent at the U-19 international level.

Subhan squared up Mhatre with a delivery that rose from length and moved a shade to take his outside edge, while Suryavanshi's feet didn't move when Raza slipped an angular fuller ball that he edged to the keeper.

The biggest disappointment turned out to be skipper Mohammed Amman, who dragged his way to 16 of 43 balls and his innings was one of the reasons that India U-19 couldn't really get the momentum once Mhatre was gone.

Nikhil Kumar's 67 was the only saving grace

In the bowling department, India depended on their two spinners -- leg-spinner Mohammed Ennan (0/34 in 2 overs) and Raj, and both were taken to task by Shahzaib.

Especially Ennan, who either bowled half-trackers or over-pitched deliveries, all of which were dispatched into the stands.

In fact, Mhatre (2/30 in 7 overs) had to be brought in to cover for him and promptly got a couple of wickets, but Shahzaib had done enough damage and 280-plus was a winning total at the U-19 level.

Brief Scores

