Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, flops against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup days after becoming youngest ever IPL signing

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13 years of age, who recently grabbed headlines after becoming the youngest-ever IPL signing, disappointed with the bat as he departed after scoring just one run against Pakistan A in the U19 Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. In his nine-ball stint at the crease, the youngster never looked comfortable and it was a matter of time before a good ball cut short his innings. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi gestures during the Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. (AP Photo/Ahmed Ramzan)(AP)

Vaibhav was eventually dismissed by Ali Raza in the fifth over of the innings. The ball, a good length delivery was far away from Vaibhav's reach, but still the batter chased it, handing a simple catch to the wicketkeeper. Throughout his innings, the batter never looked at ease and was very eager to play big shots.

The Pakistan bowlers managed to bowl tight lengths to the batter and in the end, Ali Raza had the better of Vaibhav.

The left-hander's dismissal put India into further trouble after being asked to chase 282 runs in their opening match of the U19 Asia Cup 2024.

Recently, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The left-handed youngster was acquired by Royals for a price of INR 1.1 crore.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi terms Brian Lara as his idol

Before the match against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup, Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave an interview to the host broadcaster, and it was then that he revealed that Brian Lara is his idol.

“My idol is Brian Lara. I try to emulate his game. I just follow my natural instincts," he told Sony Sports Network.

Speaking further, Vaibhav said, "I am just focussing on my game, I am not reading too much into social media. I aim to win the Asia Cup."

“I felt very good, it was my debut match in a Test match. I scored a century in the first innings, it was a good experience of playing red-ball cricket,” he added.

Earlier, Vaibhav Suryavanshi piqued the curiosity of fans when he became the youngest batter (13 years, 288 days) to smash an international century. He achieved the feat after scoring 104 off 62 balls in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai.

He has so far featured in five Ranji Trophy games since his first-class debut against Mumbai earlier this year.