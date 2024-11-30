Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, flops against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup days after becoming youngest ever IPL signing

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 30, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13 years of age, disappointed with the bat against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup, days after becoming youngest ever IPL signing.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13 years of age, who recently grabbed headlines after becoming the youngest-ever IPL signing, disappointed with the bat as he departed after scoring just one run against Pakistan A in the U19 Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. In his nine-ball stint at the crease, the youngster never looked comfortable and it was a matter of time before a good ball cut short his innings.

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi gestures during the Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. (AP Photo/Ahmed Ramzan)(AP)
India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi gestures during the Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. (AP Photo/Ahmed Ramzan)(AP)

Vaibhav was eventually dismissed by Ali Raza in the fifth over of the innings. The ball, a good length delivery was far away from Vaibhav's reach, but still the batter chased it, handing a simple catch to the wicketkeeper. Throughout his innings, the batter never looked at ease and was very eager to play big shots.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

The Pakistan bowlers managed to bowl tight lengths to the batter and in the end, Ali Raza had the better of Vaibhav.

The left-hander's dismissal put India into further trouble after being asked to chase 282 runs in their opening match of the U19 Asia Cup 2024.

Recently, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The left-handed youngster was acquired by Royals for a price of INR 1.1 crore.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi terms Brian Lara as his idol

Before the match against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup, Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave an interview to the host broadcaster, and it was then that he revealed that Brian Lara is his idol.

“My idol is Brian Lara. I try to emulate his game. I just follow my natural instincts," he told Sony Sports Network.

Speaking further, Vaibhav said, "I am just focussing on my game, I am not reading too much into social media. I aim to win the Asia Cup."

“I felt very good, it was my debut match in a Test match. I scored a century in the first innings, it was a good experience of playing red-ball cricket,” he added.

Earlier, Vaibhav Suryavanshi piqued the curiosity of fans when he became the youngest batter (13 years, 288 days) to smash an international century. He achieved the feat after scoring 104 off 62 balls in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai.

He has so far featured in five Ranji Trophy games since his first-class debut against Mumbai earlier this year.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On