U19 World Cup 2020: Full schedule of India at U19 World Cup

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:06 IST

Four-time champions India will begin their campaign at ICC U19 World 2020 against Sri Lanka on Sunday at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Placed in Group A along with Sri Lanka, Japan and hosts New Zealand, the Priyam Garg-led side will be hoping to win their record fifth title. The men in blue have been in good form in the warm-up games, picking up wins over Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. Now the side will hope to replicate more of the same in the tournament.

Here is India’s full schedule at U19 World Cup 2020:

Date: January 19 (1.30pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 7th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 21 (1.30pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs Japan U19, 11th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 24 (1.30pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs New Zealand U19, 20th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: February 3, 2020

Match: Final

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

India U19 squad: Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vc), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil