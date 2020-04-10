e-paper
Home / Cricket / Umar Akmal not to appeal against corruption charges, PCB refers matter to disciplinary committee

Umar Akmal not to appeal against corruption charges, PCB refers matter to disciplinary committee

It is alleged that Akmal failed to report a spot-fixing approach in the Pakistan Super League. The 29-year-old was provisionally suspended on February 20.

cricket Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Karachi
File photo of Umar Akmal.
File photo of Umar Akmal.(AP)
         

Wicketkeeper batsman Umar Akmal has decided not to appeal against the corruption charges levelled against him by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has referred the matter to its disciplinary panel. It is alleged that Akmal failed to report a spot-fixing approach in the Pakistan Super League. The 29-year-old was provisionally suspended on February 20.

After determining that Akmal has not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the PCB said it has decided to refer the case to its disciplinary committee headed by Justice (retired) Fazal Miran Chohan, a former Judge of Lahore High Court.

Also read: Shoaib Malik, Ramiz Raja engage in war of words over 'retirement'

The PCB said it examined the contents of Akmal’s reply to its show cause and found no written request for a hearing before the ACT. It said, in accordance with the Article 4.8.1 of the Code, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel shall now issue a public decision confirming the offences under the Code.

Also read: Pat Cummins preparing for IPL in empty stadiums

The PCB formally charged him with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20. He was not allowed to play in the Pakistan Super League. The charges come under Article 2.4.4, which deals with: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

The PCB’s decision to send the case to the disciplinary committee indicates that Akmal could escape with a short ban or fine.

