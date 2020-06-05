Umar Akmal’s appeal against ban to be heard on June 11: PCB

cricket

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:16 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that wicket-keeper batsman Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year ban will be heard on June 11 by a former Supreme Court judge Justice. We have seen in the past that controversy and Umar Akmal go hand in hand. For the past several years, Akmal has been involved in a variety of controversial incidents which has led to more talk about his behaviour rather than his cricketing talent. From fitness issues to behavioural incidents and now corruption charges, Akmal has seen it all.

Now he is facing a ban of three years as he failed to inform PCB about approaches made to him. Then in an observation made by PCB’s disciplinary panel, it was said that Akmal did not show remorse nor did he seek an apology for failing to report corrupt approaches.

Akmal was banned for three-years on April 27 by the PCB’s Disciplinary Panel, for not reporting spot fix approaches made to him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

“Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and PCB,” the cricket board posted on its website.

Akmal had filed the appeal against the ban which was imposed after the panel found him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

The spot fixing offers were made to Akmal at two separate parties held in Defence Housing Society Lahore.

The Disciplinary Panel Chairman Mr Justice (retid) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan had observed that Akmal was non-cooperative and did not show any remorse.

The controversial Akmal last played for Pakistan in October, 2019 in a T20 series against Sri Lanka at home.

(with PTI inputs)