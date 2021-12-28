e-paper
Home / Cricket / Umesh Yadav suffers injury, hobbles off field

Umesh Yadav suffers injury, hobbles off field

In the middle of a fine spell, Umesh Yadav seemed to be in pain and called for attention immediately, after which he limped back to the dressing room.

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 09:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
India's Umesh Yadav, top right, receives treatment during play on day three of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
India's Umesh Yadav, top right, receives treatment during play on day three of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP)
         

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after suffering an injury during the third day of the second Test against Australia here on Monday.

Umesh, 33, seemed to have injured his knee while bowling his fourth over which was the eighth of the Australian second innings. He had dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of a delivery in only his second over earlier.

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj completed the eighth over.

India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury would add to the visiting team’s woes in the four-match Test series.

With updates awaited on Umesh’s injury, India’s decision to play five bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground might help their cause.

Having bowled out Australia for 195 in their first innings, India put up 326 for a substantial lead of 131 runs.India trail the series 0-1 after their loss in the opener in Adelaide.

