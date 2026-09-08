Umpire pulls up Shami as East Zone face unfair-play call over excess sweat on ball: What MCC law says
The incident happened during the final session on Day 3, with South Zone five wickets down in their chase of East Zone's mammoth first-innings score of 708.
Mohammed Shami on Tuesday was pulled up by on-field umpire Virender Sharma during the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with East Zone receiving a warning over an apparent unfair-play act. The incident happened during the final session on Day 3, with South Zone five wickets down in their chase of East Zone's mammoth first-innings score of 708.
During the 60th over of South Zone's second innings, the two on-field umpires asked fast bowler Shami for the ball. The pacer appeared to want the ball changed. But while it initially seemed that the umpires were inspecting the ball to determine whether it needed to be replaced, replays showed that they were not looking to make a change. Instead, the fielding side was warned over what appeared to be excessive use of sweat to shine the ball.
Later, teammate Mukesh Kumar and vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi separately approached the umpires to ask about the matter.
What does MCC Law say?
Law 41.3 pertains to 'The match ball: changing its condition' and prohibits players from taking any action that alters the condition of the match ball, unless specifically permitted by the law.
Law 41.3.2.1 specifically permits the use of sweat. It states that a fielder may "polish the ball on his/her clothing provided that no artificial substance is used, that the only natural substance used is sweat, and that such polishing wastes no time."
Hence, Shami's use of sweat to polish the ball is not, by itself, an offence.
The law, however, does not explicitly refer to 'excess sweat' or prescribe a limit on how much sweat can be used. It does state that umpires can intervene if they suspect a player is attempting to change the condition of the ball beyond what is permitted.
Law 41.3.1 states: "The umpires shall make frequent and irregular inspections of the ball. In addition, they shall immediately inspect the ball if they suspect anyone of attempting to change the condition of the ball, except as permitted in [Law 41.3.2]."
The replays of Tuesday's incident, however, did not reveal the exact conversation between the umpires and the players, making it unclear what specifically prompted the warning.
If the umpires had determined that the condition of the ball had been unfairly changed, Law 41.3.4 allows the opposing captain to request a replacement ball. If a replacement is used, the umpires must select one with comparable wear to the ball before the alleged offence. The bowler's-end umpire must also award five penalty runs to the opposition, irrespective of whether the ball is replaced.
Earlier in the match, East Zone batted for two days to post 708, powered by captain Ishan Kishan's epic 270, a century from Kumar Kushagra and fifties from Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shikhar Mohan.
Shami and Mukesh then picked up two wickets each, while Mohan claimed another as East Zone reduced South Zone to 174/5 before Tilak Varma's half-century took them past the 200-run mark.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More