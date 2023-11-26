Unadkat, Sams released as Lucknow Super Giants announce retained players for IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat and Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams are among the players released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. HT Image

Other players who have been released by LSG are Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Swapnil Singh and Arpit Guleria.

Joining an explosive batting line-up filled with international superstars like Quinton de Kock, and Nicholas Pooran and budding local talent like Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad will be the swashbuckling left-hander Devdutt Padikkal, who is in imperious form in domestic cricket. LSG's bowling lineup, which impressed last season, will be further bolstered by the availability of Mohsin Khan, who was injured for a major part of IPL 2023 and young speedster Mayank Yadav.

Newly appointed head coach Justin Langer said in a statement by franchise, "LSG has built a strong foundation in the past two years and achieved good success. We want to take it to the next level by improving our squad constantly and that is what we will try to achieve in the auction."

On the retentions, team owner Dr Sanjiv Goenka said "We have a settled and balanced squad of players who have performed well for us over the last two seasons, and we definitely wanted to retain that core going into IPL 2024 as well. It is always difficult to release players, and I want to say a big thank you to all of them - you will always be part of the Super Giants family and we wish you all the best going forward."

With a well-balanced line-up, LSG will be looking at strategic buys in the upcoming auction to complete a squad that will challenge for the title in the seasons to come.

Last year, LSG reached to playoffs, losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator.

Lucknow Super Giants: Players released: Daniel Sams, Karun Nair, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Swapnil Singh, Arpit Guleria.

Players traded out: Romario Shepherd (to Mumbai Indians), Avesh Khan (to Rajasthan Royals)Players traded in : Devdutt Padikkal (from Rajasthan Royals)

Players retained: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq. (ANI)