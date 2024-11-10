SYDNEY, - Uncapped Nathan McSweeney has beaten out his rivals to secure the vacant batting spot in the Australia team for the first test against India in Perth later this month. Uncapped McSweeney in Australia squad for India series opener

Australia has been engrossed for weeks in a heated debate over who should take the spot left open in the batting order by the season-ending injury to all-rounder Cameron Green.

With Steve Smith's brief period as a test opener already signalled as being over, McSweeney looks to have got the nod to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order when the first of five tests against India gets underway on Nov. 22.

Uncapped English-born batter Josh Inglis was also named in the 13-man on Sunday but he is expected to provide injury cover for wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

"Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket," head selector George Bailey said in a news release.

"His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at test level.

"Similarly, Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first test squad."

McSweeney, who usually plays at number three for his state Queensland, scored 14 and 25 in his two innings as an opener in the "A" match against India in Melbourne which concluded on Saturday.

That proved sufficient to see off the challenge of teenager Sam Konstas as well as tried and tested options Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris, even if the latter scored a 74 in the first innings of the match.

The other selection from outside Australia's core test team was Scott Boland, who looks set to reprise his role as backup paceman behind skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

"Scott has been a top-level performer when given the opportunity at test level and remains a valued member of the squad," Bailey added.

After the opening clash in Perth, Australia and India go on to play a day-nighter in Adelaide before tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Squad: Pat Cummins , Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.