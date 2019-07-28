‘Under Ravi Shastri, India has lost in semi-finals of two successive ODI World Cups,’ Robin Singh feels change could be good for Team India

Ever since Team India made an exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup, there has been a constant discussion regarding the changes in the team management as well as team personnel. The position of head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff is under the microscope with the BCCI inviting fresh applications for the job. The Indian team were favourites to go all the way in the tournament but came up short against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Manchester.

Former India player and fielding coach Robin Singh has now come out and said that the team might need a change in personnel at the top after losing in multiple ICC tournaments in the last four stage.

‘Under the current coach, India has lost in the semifinals of two successive ODI World Cups and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well. Now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side,’ Robin told The Hindu.

Robin also commented on the contentious no. 4 debate and said that India should have groomed a middle order batsman before the World Cup. Robin also admitted that he would have taken Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu if he was the coach.

‘Both Ambati Rayudu and Ajinkya Rahane would have been there in my team.’

Robin was the fielding coach of Team India from the period of 2007-09 while also undertaking duties with the Under-19 and ‘A’ teams of the country during various phases of the last decade. Robin has also been the batting coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians since 2010.

He will reportedly apply for the head coach position of Team India along with Tom Moody, Mahela Jayawardene and Mike Hesson.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 14:07 IST