Under-fire Mohammed Siraj gets crucial advice from Shami to get his mojo back: 'No need to get frustrated...'

Mohammed Shami has expressed support for under-fire Indian paceman Mohammed Siraj, who has been struggling to pick wickets in home Test matches. Siraj has been a mainstay in the Indian bowling lineup for the past few years, and Shami's absence has added responsibility for him to support Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. Mohammed Siraj reacts during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand.(PTI)

Siraj has an impressive record in overseas conditions, but his numbers in home Tests are not up to the mark. He has 80 wickets in 30 Test matches, but 61 of those scalps have come in 17 away Test matches in three of the SENA countries (South Africa, England, Australia).

Only 19 wickets after bowling 192.2 overs in 13 home Tests are figures that imply that Siraj has struggled in sub-continental conditions.

However, Shami, who is working towards regaining full fitness, has come in support of his teammate and said Sirak is going through a phase where things are not working out for him despite him giving his all on the field.

"It's not that Siraj is new, he is quite experienced. At times, what we are focusing on doesn't happen. I think he is going through a phase where he wants to do but it's not happening. He wants to pick up wickets but people are not getting out, or if he is getting the edge, catches are not being taken," Shami told Sports Tak.

‘Concentrate on the basics…’: Shami's advice to Siraj

Siraj was preferred over in-form Akash Deep in the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. However, he failed to make an impact and picked up just two wickets in the first innings and remained wicketless in the second essay. Meanwhile, Akash has claimed eight wickets in three matches at an impressive strike rate of 39.7.

Shami, however, feels that there is no need to panic for Siraj and Team India as the pacer just needs to concentrate on his basics, and once it starts clicking, nothing will stop him.

"That phase comes sometimes. I feel there is no need to get frustrated. Concentrate on the basics, pick a spot and keep bowling there, no one will be able to stop you once you start getting success," Shami said.