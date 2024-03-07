Edit Profile
New Delhi230C
Thursday, Mar 7, 2024
    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians score after 8 overs is 47/2
    Live

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians score after 8 overs is 47/2

    Mar 7, 2024 7:58 PM IST
    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 47/2 after 8 overs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 29 runs and Harmanpreet Kaur at 5 runs
    Key Events
    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Match 14 of Women's Premier League, 2024
    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Match 14 of Women's Premier League, 2024

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 07 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

    UP Warriorz squad -
    Danni Wyatt, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Laxmi Yadav, Uma Chetry, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor
    Mumbai Indians squad -
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

    LIVEMatch 14Delhi
    MIMIMumbai Indians
    UPWUPWUP Warriorz
    MI elected to bat
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 7, 2024 7:58 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 47/2 after 8 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 29 (20)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 5 (12)
    UP Warriorz
    Deepti Sharma 0/5 (1)

    Mar 7, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 42/2 after 7 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Harmanpreet Kaur 3 (9)
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 26 (17)
    UP Warriorz
    Sophie Ecclestone 0/5 (1)

    Mar 7, 2024 7:53 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Sophie Ecclestone bowling . Mumbai Indians at 41/2 after 6.1 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! MUSCLED! Short of a length outside off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt picks it up early, hops back and powerfully hammers this towards cow corner for four.

    Mar 7, 2024 7:51 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 37/2 after 6 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 21 (14)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 3 (6)
    UP Warriorz
    Rajeshwari Gayakwad 0/11 (1)

    Mar 7, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowling . Mumbai Indians at 34/2 after 5.2 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! Another boundary. Short of a length in middle, Natalie Sciver-Brunt swivels and works this nicely and into to gap wide of deep square to her right for four.

    Mar 7, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowling . Mumbai Indians at 30/2 after 5.1 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! Poor delivery dismissed for four. Arm delivery on pads, Natalie Sciver-Brunt flicks this wide of short fine for four.

    Mar 7, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 26/2 after 5 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 11 (10)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 2 (4)
    UP Warriorz
    Grace Harris 0/18 (3)

    Mar 7, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Grace Harris bowling . Mumbai Indians at 21/2 after 4.1 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! SHOT! Short and outside off. Natalie Sciver-Brunt hangs back, rides the bounce and cuts it through the point region, past the diving cover fielder for another four runs for Natalie Sciver-Brunt.

    Mar 7, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 17/2 after 4 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Harmanpreet Kaur 0 (2)
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 4 (6)
    UP Warriorz
    Chamari Athapaththu 2/8 (2)

    Mar 7, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Yastika Bhatia is out and Mumbai Indians at 17/2 after 3.4 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Chamari Athapaththu strikes back!

    Mar 7, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Chamari Athapaththu bowling . Mumbai Indians at 17/1 after 3.3 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! EXCELLENT SHOT!

    Mar 7, 2024 7:40 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 13/1 after 3 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 4 (6)
    Yastika Bhatia 5 (9)
    UP Warriorz
    Grace Harris 0/9 (2)

    Mar 7, 2024 7:40 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Grace Harris bowling . Mumbai Indians at 13/1 after 2.4 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! SHOT! Short delivery on stump. Natalie Sciver-Brunt hangs back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket fence for another boundary.

    Mar 7, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 8/1 after 2 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0 (3)
    Yastika Bhatia 4 (6)
    UP Warriorz
    Chamari Athapaththu 1/4 (1)

    Mar 7, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Hayley Matthews is out and Mumbai Indians at 8/1 after 1.3 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Chamari Athapaththu draws the first blood for his team!

    Mar 7, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Chamari Athapaththu bowling . Mumbai Indians at 8/0 after 1.1 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! Beautifull from Hayley Matthews!

    Mar 7, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 4/0 after 1 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Yastika Bhatia 4 (6)
    Hayley Matthews 0 (0)
    UP Warriorz
    Grace Harris 0/4 (1)

    Mar 7, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Grace Harris bowling . Mumbai Indians at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! What a way to start the inning! Yastika Bhatia and Mumbai are underway!

    Mar 7, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: UP Warriorz Playing XI

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz (Playing XI) - Alyssa Healy (C)(WK), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor (replaces Anjali Sarvani).

    Mar 7, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Humairaa Kaazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

    Mar 7, 2024 7:01 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Toss Update

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat

    Mar 7, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of Women's Premier League, 2024

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
    Match 14 of Women's Premier League, 2024 between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

