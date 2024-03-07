UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians score after 8 overs is 47/2
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 07 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
UP Warriorz squad -
Danni Wyatt, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Laxmi Yadav, Uma Chetry, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor
Mumbai Indians squad -
Harmanpreet Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Sophie Ecclestone bowling . Mumbai Indians at 41/2 after 6.1 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! MUSCLED! Short of a length outside off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt picks it up early, hops back and powerfully hammers this towards cow corner for four.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowling . Mumbai Indians at 34/2 after 5.2 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! Another boundary. Short of a length in middle, Natalie Sciver-Brunt swivels and works this nicely and into to gap wide of deep square to her right for four.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowling . Mumbai Indians at 30/2 after 5.1 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! Poor delivery dismissed for four. Arm delivery on pads, Natalie Sciver-Brunt flicks this wide of short fine for four.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Grace Harris bowling . Mumbai Indians at 21/2 after 4.1 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! SHOT! Short and outside off. Natalie Sciver-Brunt hangs back, rides the bounce and cuts it through the point region, past the diving cover fielder for another four runs for Natalie Sciver-Brunt.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Yastika Bhatia is out and Mumbai Indians at 17/2 after 3.4 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Chamari Athapaththu strikes back!
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Chamari Athapaththu bowling . Mumbai Indians at 17/1 after 3.3 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! EXCELLENT SHOT!
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Grace Harris bowling . Mumbai Indians at 13/1 after 2.4 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! SHOT! Short delivery on stump. Natalie Sciver-Brunt hangs back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket fence for another boundary.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Hayley Matthews is out and Mumbai Indians at 8/1 after 1.3 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Chamari Athapaththu draws the first blood for his team!
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Chamari Athapaththu bowling . Mumbai Indians at 8/0 after 1.1 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! Beautifull from Hayley Matthews!
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Grace Harris bowling . Mumbai Indians at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! What a way to start the inning! Yastika Bhatia and Mumbai are underway!
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz (Playing XI) - Alyssa Healy (C)(WK), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor (replaces Anjali Sarvani).
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Humairaa Kaazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
Match 14 of Women's Premier League, 2024 between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.