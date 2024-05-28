 U.S. MLC secures List A status, plans expansion to 10 teams | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.S. MLC secures List A status, plans expansion to 10 teams

Reuters |
May 28, 2024 01:46 PM IST

CRICKET-USA/:Cricket-U.S. MLC secures List A status, plans expansion to 10 teams

May 28 - Major League Cricket, a one season-old T20 tournament in the U.S., has secured official List A status from the International Cricket Council in a major boost for the sport in North America.

U.S. MLC secures List A status, plans expansion to 10 teams
U.S. MLC secures List A status, plans expansion to 10 teams

MLC plans to expand from six to 10 teams to raise cricket's profile in the lucrative U.S. sports market which is dominated by basketball, baseball and American football.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"We are really excited for the news as it's a recognition of the standard and high quality of players taking part in the tournament," tournament director Justin Geale told ESPNcricinfo.

"By awarding MLC List A status for the upcoming season, it acknowledges the strength and growing stature of the tournament and ultimately will help to enhance the credibility of the sport in the USA on a global scale."

The U.S. is co-hosting this year's men's Twenty20 World Cup with West Indies and 2024 MLC will start on July 5, a week after the global tournament ends.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is head coach of Washington Freedom and West Indian Kieron Pollard, South Africa's Faf du Plessis and Australian Aaron Finch are among high-profile players who have signed up for MLC teams.

"It was always intended to be a 10-team league," MLC chief executive, Vijay Srinivasan, told the Guardian. "Studies show that we are a big enough country, with a big enough demographic to support 10 teams."

"We had 19 games in our first season, will have 25 in our second. I think we want to get to 34 next year, and just gradually keep expanding."

Four IPL franchises either own teams in MLC or have invested in the league. IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders own the Los Angeles franchise and Mumbai Indians have bought MLC champions MI New York.

The U.S. men's team recently beat Bangladesh in a Twenty20 series, their first series victory over an ICC Full Member nation, ahead of their first appearance at the T20 World Cup which runs from June 1-29.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more.Explore now !.

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates, and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / U.S. MLC secures List A status, plans expansion to 10 teams

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On