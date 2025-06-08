USA Cricket declares bold new era, sets sight on full ICC membership, game-changing expansion plans around LA Olympics

From being the CEO of Cricket West Indies for seven years to now leading Major League Cricket (MLC), Johnny Grave’s new mission could redefine the global cricketing order. And in less than half a year into his new role, the Englishman has hit the ground running. Ali Khan of USA (c) celebrates after dismissing Rishabh Pant during T20 World Cup 2024(ANI)

Grave has already overseen MLC’s expansion to three active venues for 2025, pulling off a coup by securing the Oakland Coliseum as a host ground. “We’ve got to be ready with cricket in America to capitalize on that, both in terms of the greater enthusiasm it will generate at the grassroots level, in the schools and the colleges, and also in terms of the fan base, and not making it just a one-off,” he told Cricbuzz.

As MLC gears up for a pivotal few years with the LA28 Olympics on the horizon, Grave believes America is sitting on an untapped goldmine. But transforming that promise into permanence will take more than showpiece events.

“How do we take those fans from the Olympics and move them through into becoming really sticky and engaged cricket fans, and actually getting them to actively support our MLC teams and the US national teams, because we need those teams to build their own fan bases,” said Grave.

Grave is also looking to reshape the grassroots structure and revenue model for Minor League Cricket (MiLC), which currently runs on personal investment from private owners.

“We have had really positive talks with the owners about redefining the business model for Minor League to help ensure it becomes more sustainable, both from a league perspective and the individual teams,” he said.

“There is definitely value within Minor League and we’ve seen that in the last few months, with ownership changing, different investors coming into the individual teams.”

Player development is also at the heart of Grave’s blueprint. With full-time earnings for the majority of American cricketers still meagre, his aim is to establish a structure where pursuing cricket professionally is financially viable.

“We’ve had really good discussions with the US players’ union. We’re probably going to be the first league in the US to sign an agreement with the players’ union… what USA-based cricketers are earning now compared to their Associate Member counterparts would be significantly ahead of any other team,” he said.

USA eyeing full ICC membership

Grave believes USA Cricket could soon make a strong case for full ICC membership, if it fixes its governance flaws. “I think USA Cricket already has a very compelling case to become an ICC full member… The one concern I think the game of cricket might have would be the ongoing governance challenges that the board has faced over pretty much all of its recent history,” he noted.

His understanding of ICC systems, gained through his years at the helm of a full-member board, could be key in lobbying for a unique pathway. “Certainly everything that we’re planning to do with Minor League Cricket and expanding the academy network, and with MLC already a premier domestic T20 tournament on the global stage… it is only going to assist the case.”

Grave isn’t just building a league. He’s helping awaken a sleeping giant. And if the plans take shape, American cricket may soon do more than just catch up—it might well start leading the conversation.