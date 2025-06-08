14 players from India's iconic 2011 World Cup squad have retired, one giant still stands tall amid a fading golden era

Fourteen years ago, India lifted the ODI World Cup title in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, scripting one of the most emotional moments in the nation’s cricketing history. Now, with Piyush Chawla formally announcing his retirement from all forms of the game, that iconic 15-member squad has all but walked into the sunset. Only one name remains: Virat Kohli. India players after their semi-final win against Pakistan in 2011 World Cup(Getty)

Chawla, who announced his retirement on social media with a note of gratitude, was one of the youngest members of that 2011 squad. Though he played only a supporting role during the tournament, his selection itself had raised eyebrows at the time. MS Dhoni and the team management, however, largely persisted with the services of Harbhajan Singh among spinners, who played in all of India's matches. Yuvraj Singh, meanwhile, played a key role with the ball in the World Cup, picking 15 wickets. Chawla played three matches, registering four dismissals to his name.

Of the 15 who formed that historic team under MS Dhoni’s leadership, legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj, Gautam Gambhir, and Zaheer Khan have long stepped away from the game. Tendulkar and Ashish Nehra retired with farewell matches in their tribute.

Chawla’s career was defined as much by early promise as by the challenge of surviving in a crowded spin ecosystem. Debuting at just 17 in 2006, he impressed with his guile and variety. Though his international opportunities remained limited, 35 appearances across formats, his impact in domestic cricket and the IPL was considerable. He was a consistent wicket-taker with over 190 IPL scalps in the IPL.

Kohli only player remaining

Kohli, who played a vital role in the final with a stabilising knock of 35, is now the last torchbearer of that generation. The batting stalwart, now 36, is only active in ODIs, though, having already announced his retirement from Test cricket last month. Kohli left the T20Is last year after India's World Cup victory in the West Indies.

Over the years, Kohli lifted all of white-ball trophies, clinching the Champions Trophy twice (2013 and 2025) and ending a long wait for a T20 World Cup in 2024.