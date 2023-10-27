Usama Mir becomes World Cup's first concussion substitute as Shadab Khan suffers head injury in PAK vs SA clash

Pakistan incurred another brutal blow on Friday during their World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as vice-captain Shadab Khan suffered a head injury which saw the all-rounder walk off the field. He was later replaced by Usama Mir who became the first ever concussion substitute in the history of the tournament. (Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023) Pakistan's Shadab Khan goes off the field after being injured during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Pakistan(PTI)

The incident happened in the very first over of South Africa's chase of 271 when Shadab attempted to run out Quinton de Kock only to land poorly on his head and shoulder, thus requiring an immediate medical attention. He laid on the ground motionless for quite a while before a stretcher was called upon. However, Shadab later got up on his feet and made his way slowly towards the dressing room with his head held straight, which was initially deemed to be a possible neck sprain.

The vice-captain did return to the field a few moments later, but was eventually ruled out of the remainder of the match with Mir named as the substitute.

"Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa. Usama Mir will replace Shadab," said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement.

"Shadab hit his head while fielding. He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel decided to replace him. The substitute request was approved by the match referee."

Mir, who has been backed by veterans and experts from Pakistan to be part of the playing XI in the World Cup, was subsequently introduced into the attack and he dismissed Rassie van der Dussen to break the crucial 54-run third-wicket stand for South Africa. He was earlier dropped from the game after conceding 1 for 82 and 0 for 55 in Pakistan's twin losses against Australia and Afghanistan.

