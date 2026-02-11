Usman Tariq answers ‘chucker’ allegations with pointed warning for Team India: 'They will be under pressure'

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq found himself at the centre of online criticism from Indian fans, who accused him of “chucking” during Tuesday’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the USA in Colombo. The allegations resurfaced despite the ICC having cleared his bowling action on two separate occasions in the past. Usman Tariq celebrates after taking the wicket of USA's Mohammad Mohsin during the T20 World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA (AFP)

Tariq picked up three wickets in Pakistan’s 32-run win at the SSC Stadium, a result that lifted them to the top of Group A with back-to-back victories. However, during the game, social media was flooded with posts questioning the legality of his action, similar concerns had previously been reported during the Pakistan Super League before he was officially cleared.

Responding to the criticism, Tariq said he remains focused on his game but suggested that the scrutiny could pile pressure on Indian batters ahead of the marquee clash between the two sides.

“I guess there will be extra pressure on them. The way they are discussing these things, it shows maybe there will be pressure on them,” Tariq said. “But I don’t really know what’s going around in the media. I’m just focusing on my cricket and my practice.”

The India-Pakistan fixture was only confirmed on Monday evening after weeks of uncertainty following a standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the ICC.

Pakistan, who have beaten the Netherlands and the USA, are on the verge of qualification for the second round. They will now look to secure just their second T20 World Cup win over India — the previous one coming in 2021 in Dubai. India hold a dominant 7-1 head-to-head record in the tournament and 14-1 overall in World Cup meetings.

Tariq, however, downplayed the historical numbers.

“I think the record that we note down, I guess we should note it down from where we started losing. If you look at it from the beginning, then we have a good record from the beginning. So we should count also that. Because those are also the title matches. And apart from that, the match that is coming next, it’s like, obviously, all of us are focusing on one thing, that any game comes to us, any game to play, we have to give our best. And in this way, we have to win this World Cup. And just make it memorable for everyone. So it’s just a normal game for me, for the team. Because, when you’re just getting that hype, or that kind of thing on your mind, obviously, it’s better to keep it simple. And just stick to the plans, that’s it,” he said.