Ashwin fires back at Shreevats Goswami as Usman Tariq faces fresh ‘chucking’ allegations: Change switch-hit rules first

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq once again found himself at the centre of controversy over his bowling action during his side’s second match of the 2026 T20 World Cup against the USA in Colombo. Social media was flooded with “chucking” accusations, with several users also questioning his distinctive “pause-and-deliver” action. Pakistan's Usman Tariq bowls during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA in Colombo (AFP)

This is not the first time Tariq has faced such scrutiny. Earlier this month, during Pakistan’s home series against Australia, Cameron Green appeared to mock his action. However, the spinner has been cleared by the ICC twice last year, and his action remains officially legal.

Despite that clearance, the debate resurfaced on Tuesday as Tariq claimed three wickets in Pakistan’s 32-run win over the USA, a result that lifted them to the top of the Group A standings.

While much of the criticism online centred around alleged elbow extension, veteran Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami questioned the “pause” in Tariq’s action before release. Drawing a comparison with football, Goswami argued that players are no longer allowed to pause during a penalty run-up and suggested similar scrutiny should apply here.

“Even football doesn’t allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this ok? Action — all good. But pause? That too while loading to deliver. This can’t be continued seriously,” Goswami wrote.

India legend Ravichandran Ashwin agreed with the football comparison but countered Goswami’s broader argument by highlighting what he sees as an imbalance in cricket’s laws.

“Agree football doesn’t allow it! While the batter can switch-hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after committing to bat on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?” Ashwin posted. “In fact, the bowler isn’t allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire. They should first change that rule.”