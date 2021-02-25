IND USA
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
cricket

Uttarakhand, Assam register hat-trick of wins in in Vijay Hazare

Assam also joined Uttarakhand on 12 points, outplaying Nagaland by 84 runs in another match.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:46 PM IST

Uttarakhand thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets to register their third consecutive win in the Plate group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday.

Assam also joined Uttarakhand on 12 points, outplaying Nagaland by 84 runs in another match.

Arunachal captain Neelam Obi won the toss and opted to bat and fell early to Samad Fallah for 2. They recovered from the early loss of the skipper, thanks to half-centuries by Kamsho Yangfo (58) and Nazeeb Saiyed (54) to post 225 for 6 in 50 overs.

For Uttarakhand, medium-pacer Ankit Manor (1/25) and left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdullah (1/23) kept things tight.

In reply, Kamal Singh (68) and in-form Jay Bista (46) gave Uttarakhand a flying start, adding 61 runs in the power play before the latter fell to Nabam Tempol.

Uttarakhand skipper Kunal Chandela led from the front with an unbeaten 78 (51 balls, 9X4s, 3X6s).

After being involved in a 89-run second wicket partnership with Kamal Singh, Chandela took the team home in the company of Dikshanshu Negi (23 not out), reaching the target in just 24.3 overs

Later, Sibsankar Roy (106) and Gokul Sharma (70) helped Assam post 294 in 49.5 overs before the bowlers restricted Nagaland to 210 in 45.2 overs for a 84-run win.

Brief scores: Arunachal Pradesh 225 for 6 in 50 overs (Kamsha Yangfo 58, Nazeeb Saiyed 54, Techi Doria 44) lost to Uttarakhand 226 for 2 in 24.3 overs (Kunal Chandela 78 not out, Kamal Singh 68, Jay Bista 46) by eight wickets. Uttarakhand: 4 points, Arunachal: 0.

Manipur 162 all out in 40.1 overs (L Kishan Singha 36, Jayanta Sagatpam 29; Md Saptulla 3/23, Anureet Singh 3/39) lost to Sikkim 165 for 2 in 36.1 overs (Robin Bist 85 not out, Ashish Thapa 43) by eight wickets. Sikkim: 4 points, Manipur: 0.

Assam 294 all out in 49.5 overs (Sibsankar Roy 106, Gokul Sharma 70, Denish Das 34; Khrievitso Kense 4/61, Stuart Binny 2/40) beat Nagaland 210 all out in 45.2 overs (Chetan Bist 57, Shrikant Mundhe 26) by 84 runs. Assam: 4 points, Nagaland: 0.

Mizoram 236 for 7 in 50 overs (K B Pawan 89 not out, Taruwar Kohli 56, Pratik Desai 41; Sanjay Yadav 2/29) lost to Meghalaya 237 for 8 in 48 overs (Dippu Sangma 60 not out, Abhay Negi 40 not out, D B Ravi Teja 42, Punit Bisht 35; G Lalbiakvela 3/36) by two wickets. Meghalaya: 4 points, Mizoram: 0. PTI SS SSC SSC

Close
