Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains childlike even after becoming youngest to 500 IPL runs, admits he still watches cartoons

There is an argument to be made that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the IPL’s best and most impactful batter of 2026, at the top of Rajasthan Royals’ batting order, and all within the first month of being 15 years old. Sooryavanshi might cut a powerful, hulking figure, already blessed with elite-level power and six-hitting – but to see how he behaves and hear how he talks is to understand that he remains a teenager at the end of the day. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI Pic Service)

Sooryavanshi’s runs at the top of the order have helped RR to ten points from seven games in the first half of their IPL campaign, putting them on track to finish in the playoff spots. Although he had a quiet night out in a low-scoring match against LSG on Wednesday, RR took the points home, and Sooryavanshi remains the focus of the team.

Following RR’s win against LSG, Sooryavanshi spoke to the broadcasters, and made clear that he was not close to losing any of his childlike nature, as he guns to become Indians youngest men’s player. At this time, there was still joy for him in enjoying what others of his age did.

“Kuch nahin dimaag mein chalta sir, (nothing goes on in my brain. ) Aaj-kal bhi hum match se pehle cartoon dekhte hain, aadat wahi hai, but focus game par hi hai (Even today I watch cartoons before the match, that's my habit, but the focus stays on the match,” said Sooryavanshi in a post-match interview on the field.

Sooryavanshi key to playoff hopes Sooryavanshi often does feel like a hero from a children's cartoon himself, blessed with remarkable power and swinging away sixes for fun throughout his young career thus far. In IPL 2026, he sits on 254 runs from seven matches, near the top of the run-scoring charts despite a quieter run of late.

Against LSG, he became the youngest player in IPL history to reach the 500-run landmark, beating other teenage sensations like Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson by nearly four years. Given that magnitude of achievement, Sooryavanshi is in line to send dozens of records tumbling over the course of a long career.

But despite that, the focus for Sooryavanshi and his teammates is very much in the present, with an intent to bring Jaipur its first IPL title since 2008.

“Everybody’s plan is the same, do better in the next game. Today we went and took two points, and keep going forwards towards the playoffs,” said Sooryavanshi, setting the market for his teammates many years his senior.