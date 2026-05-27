Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maturity gets big backing ahead of Eliminator: ‘That's what makes him so special’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set for the biggest test of his young IPL career as Rajasthan Royals gear up for a do-or-die Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old left-hander has already become the face of the Royals’ batting unit this season, standing out as their most explosive and fearless performer despite his age. In a breakthrough campaign, he has amassed 583 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of around 232, consistently dismantling bowling attacks and changing the tempo of games within a few overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the backbone for RR this season. (REUTERS)

But the knockout stage brings a different kind of challenge altogether. This will be his first IPL playoff appearance, where pressure, expectation and execution all come together. Rajasthan will once again rely heavily on its aggressive intent at the top, especially against a strong SRH attack that will look to test it early.

Sooryavanshi has already had contrasting outings against Sunrisers this season. He registered a duck in Hyderabad, but responded in emphatic fashion later in Jaipur with a stunning century. That mix of struggle and brilliance only adds more intrigue to how he handles the high-stakes Eliminator.

Anil Kumble reflected on the mindset of Sooryavanshi ahead of the Eliminator, pointing to the youngster’s ability to stay composed in high-pressure situations despite his age. Kumble highlighted how the 15-year-old has already shown maturity in must-win games this season and stressed that Rajasthan Royals will once again rely on his fearless, natural approach at the top of the order.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be eager to prove himself in the eliminator. He managed only four runs against MI in the last game, so this is a fresh opportunity. I don't think he sees this as a high-pressure knockout game. He should just go out and play his natural game. He is remarkably mature for a 15-year-old. We saw that in his 90-plus knock against LSG, where he helped Rajasthan win a must-win match. Rajasthan had to win their last two games to qualify, so that innings was under serious pressure as well. Yet, he played with the same freedom," Kumble said on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live'.

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“Sooryavanshi's mindset remains the same” The spin great further praised the rare maturity shown by Sooryavanshi, noting that the youngster’s decision-making stands out even in high-pressure situations like an Eliminator.

"I don't think he will change his approach just because it's an eliminator. If the ball is in his slot, he will go for it. But if the situation demands, he also knows when to take his time and build an innings. That awareness is rare at his age. Whether it's a league game or a knockout, his mindset remains the same. That is what makes him so special," he added.