Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashes carnage vs CSK, outguns Chris Gayle with jaw-dropping 15-ball fifty
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed five sixes and four boundaries to reach his half-century in just 15 balls.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, all of 15, unleashed mayhem at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, leaving onlookers stunned with his raw power that single-handedly crushed Chennai Super Kings’ hopes in the IPL 2026 clash.
The prodigy smashed five sixes and four boundaries to reach his half-century in just 15 balls. It marked his fastest fifty in the tournament, bettering his previous best of a 17-ball effort against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur last year. The knock is now the second-fastest by a Rajasthan Royals batter, behind Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 13-ball blitz against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.
It also saw him surpass Chris Gayle, whose fastest IPL fifty came in 17 balls during his iconic 175-run knock against Pune Warriors in 2013. Vaibhav now joins an elite list alongside Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran and Jake Fraser-McGurk.
RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026
As jaw-dropping as the knock was—Vaibhav finished with 52 off 17 balls at a strike rate of 305—the 15-year-old had a shaky start and looked far from in control early on. In the opening over of Rajasthan’s chase, Matt Henry induced a chance, but Kartik Sharma dropped it at mid-wicket, parrying the ball to the boundary. Despite the early reprieve, Vaibhav showed no change in approach, smashing the very next delivery for a six over the same region.
Vaibhav had enjoyed a sensational breakout season last year, scoring 252 runs in seven matches at a staggering strike rate of 252, including a 35-ball century—the second-fastest in IPL history. He carried that form into junior cricket as well, headlined by a blistering 175 off just 80 balls against England in the recent U-19 World Cup final, where India clinched their sixth title.
While many warned of the so-called “second-season syndrome,” where opponents come better prepared with plans, Vaibhav’s knock against Chennai showed he is ready to tear up that script.
Earlier, a clinical bowling display from Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up two wickets each, bundled Chennai out for 127.