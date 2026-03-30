Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashes carnage vs CSK, outguns Chris Gayle with jaw-dropping 15-ball fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, all of 15, unleashed mayhem at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, leaving onlookers stunned with his raw power that single-handedly crushed Chennai Super Kings’ hopes in the IPL 2026 clash. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings (PTI)

The prodigy smashed five sixes and four boundaries to reach his half-century in just 15 balls. It marked his fastest fifty in the tournament, bettering his previous best of a 17-ball effort against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur last year. The knock is now the second-fastest by a Rajasthan Royals batter, behind Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 13-ball blitz against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.

It also saw him surpass Chris Gayle, whose fastest IPL fifty came in 17 balls during his iconic 175-run knock against Pune Warriors in 2013. Vaibhav now joins an elite list alongside Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

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As jaw-dropping as the knock was—Vaibhav finished with 52 off 17 balls at a strike rate of 305—the 15-year-old had a shaky start and looked far from in control early on. In the opening over of Rajasthan’s chase, Matt Henry induced a chance, but Kartik Sharma dropped it at mid-wicket, parrying the ball to the boundary. Despite the early reprieve, Vaibhav showed no change in approach, smashing the very next delivery for a six over the same region.

Vaibhav had enjoyed a sensational breakout season last year, scoring 252 runs in seven matches at a staggering strike rate of 252, including a 35-ball century—the second-fastest in IPL history. He carried that form into junior cricket as well, headlined by a blistering 175 off just 80 balls against England in the recent U-19 World Cup final, where India clinched their sixth title.

While many warned of the so-called “second-season syndrome,” where opponents come better prepared with plans, Vaibhav’s knock against Chennai showed he is ready to tear up that script.

Earlier, a clinical bowling display from Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up two wickets each, bundled Chennai out for 127.