Vaibhav Suryavanshi handed brutal reality check, dismissed for a golden duck in India vs England U-19 Youth Test

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a rare early dismissal as he was removed for golden duck on Day 4 of the ongoing second Youth Test between India U-19 and England U-19. Suryavanshi, who was in hot form in IPL 2025, was given a brutal reality check as he tried to go for a pull shot off the first delivery, but ended up chopping it to his own stumps. Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismissed for a golden duck.

The dismissal came at a crucial time as India were set to chase a target of 355 runs and Suryavanshi was opening.

Despite his golden duck, CSK star Ayush Mhatre took control, and built on his opening role. Mhatre slammed 126 off 80 balls, and clattered 13 fours and six sixes. Meanwhile, Abhugyan Kundu (65) also got a half-century as India posted 290/6 at Stumps.

Recently RR Director of Cricket Operations, Kumar Sangakkara opened up on how his side discovered Suryavanshi.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, he said, “Vaibhav Suryavanshi had already shown himself to be a very special talent. In 2023, one of Rajasthan Royals' analysts sent through a text saying, 'there's a very special player we need to watch, get to the trials and look to sign'.”

“The first time I saw him live was after we had signed him, in the nets in Guwahati, batting against Jofra Archer and the other seamers that we had. And he made it look very, very easy. He had a lot of time,” he added.

Speaking on his batting skills, the Sri Lankan legend said, “The sound off his bat was like a gunshot every single time he contacted the ball. His bat swing is lovely, it's nice and wide outside the off-stump. And it's very free-flowing. He's got a lot of time, his movements are very, very simple and minimal, and he's very enthusiastic about developing his shot repertoire.”