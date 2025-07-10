Two young girls drive for six hours to meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi in England; starboy poses with them

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is quickly becoming a fan favourite. The 14-year-old has won over supporters through his aggressive gameplay. The southpaw has been showing no signs of slowing down. The recent Youth series between India U19 and England U19 saw the youngster putting in quite a show as he took the hosts to the cleaners in every game, barring the fifth and final ODI. In the five-match series, he aggregated a total of 355 runs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is quickly becoming a fan favourite. Two fans drove for six hours just to catch a glimpse of the young batter. (Rajasthan Royals - X)

In the fourth ODI, Suryavanshi scored 143 runs, the fastest century in a Youth ODI, breaking the record of Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam. Hence, it is no surprise that the youngster is the biggest star attraction in the ongoing contest between India and England Colts.

The fans have been travelling from different parts of the UK just to catch a glimpse of the youngster, who represented the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Two girls named Aanya and Rivaa, who are the same age as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, drove for six hours to Worcester (the venue for the fourth and fifth ODIs) to meet the left-handed batter. The two young girls were wearing the Rajasthan Royals jersey as they got clicked with the batter.

The official social media handle of the Rajasthan Royals shared the picture of the girls getting a picture clicked with Suryavanshi.

"Proof why we have the best fans. Drove for 6 hours to Worcester. Wore their Pink. Cheered for Vaibhav & Team India. Aanya and Rivaa, as old as Vaibhav himself, had a day to remember," Rajasthan Royals' handle wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

India win Youth series 3-2

Owing to Suryavanshi's heroics, the India Colts won the five-match series 3-2. Except for the final ODI, the left-handed batter provided the visitors with a flying start despite the loss of early wickets.

Suryavanshi became a household name after his stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He captured the imagination of fans worldwide with his 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Aged 14, he became the youngest ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. He also recorded the second-fastest ton in IPL history. He had made his debut against Lucknow Super Giants after Sanju Samson was ruled out due to a side strain.

He put the world on notice in his debut match as he hit the first ball he faced for a six off the bowling of Shardul Thakur.

He had scripted history at the IPL 2025 auction when he became the youngest (13 years) to earn an IPL deal. He was bought by the Royals for INR 1.1 crore.