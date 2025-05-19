Menu Explore
Monday, May 19, 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, shakes her hand in Jaipur: 'Flex levels at school'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 19, 2025 05:22 PM IST

IPL 2025, PBKS vs RR: Vaibhav Suryavanshi met and chatted with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta in Jaipur. 

Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The southpaw has already scored a century against the Gujarat Titans, and the left-handed continues to go from strength to strength in the T20 tournament. After the fixture against Punjab Kings came to an end at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Suryavanshi was seen chatting with PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi met and chatted with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta in Jaipur. (Screengrabs - Rajasthan Royals X)
Rajasthan Royals' official handle shared the video on X (formerly Twitter). The franchise captioned the post as “Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.”

The video opens with Preity Zinta chatting with Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. After speaking to the youngster for a brief while, she stepped aside by saying, “Nice meeting you.”

It was then that she was seen telling Shashank Singh about wanting to meet the 14-year-old Suryavanshi. “Come let's go say hi to him.”

The Bollywood actress then made her way to Suryavanshi's standing. The duo chatted for a brief while. Suryavanshi first shook her hands. The batter sported a cheeky smile on his smile as he clearly looked overawed by the situation.

As a part of the video, the franchise used the song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ in the background.

Punjab Kings qualify for playoffs

Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in Jaipur on Sunday as the franchise defended 219 runs. Later in the evening, Gujarat Titans outclassed Delhi Capitals by ten wickets and with this result, three teams – PBKS, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualified for the playoffs.

This is the first time in 11 years that Punjab Kings have qualified for the playoffs. Shreyas Iyer is now the first captain to have led three different teams to playoffs in the IPL.

Punjab Kings are currently in the third spot in the IPL 2025 points table with 17 points.

Coming back to the Rajasthan Royals, the side are out of the playoffs contention and they are currently in the ninth spot.

Suryavanshi has been one standout performer for Rajasthan Royals in the lacklustre IPL 2025 season.

In the six matches, the left-handed Suryavanshi has played in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, he has scored 195 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 219.10.

