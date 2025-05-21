Vaibhav Suryavanshi received 500 missed calls, switched off his phone for 2-4 days; Rahul Dravid warns, 'Agle saal...'

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 campaign has come to an end. And having finished second from bottom, it may not have been the greatest of seasons for the inaugural Indian Premier League champions, but the Royals would take heart from the fact that, despite failing to qualify for the Playoffs, some brilliant individual performances stole the show. Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a forgettable IPL 2024, is back among runs, scoring 559 runs and emerging among the top three leading run-getters this year. Riyan Parag, too, raised his game, especially when he was captaining the side, smashing 393 runs of his own. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi, right, with head coach Rahul Dravid(PTI)

However, the one name that stands out is Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 14-year-old captivated the audience's imagination. After showing the world a glimpse of what he's capable of, Suryavanshi bludgeoned his maiden IPL century, becoming the youngest to do so in the process as RR gunned down Punjab Kings' target of 210. Suryavanshi's 101 off just 38 balls made him the talk of the town. For the next few days, nothing else matters in the IPL, barring the name Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Unfortunately, it will take another year to witness the magic of Suryavanshi, but whatever the world saw was enough to overwhelm the youngster. In a candid chat with head coach Rahul Dravid, Suryavanshi was thrilled to see his preparations pay off, and how he tried to maintain focus despite getting 500 missed calls after his path-breaking hundred.

"I have been preparing for 3-4 years. And I saw the results too. Whatever was missing, I was able to work on it. All the things that once looked tough, became easy. I have realised that it's important to stay focussed. There's no such thing as natural game. You only have to play according to what the team needs. And not try to do too many extra things at this level. I have to stay in my strong zone and make the team win," he said.

"I received over 500 missed calls, but I had kept my phone switched off. A lot of people were approaching him after I scored the century. But I don't like that [having too many people]. I try to stay away. I had kept my phone off for 4 days; I told you that. I like to be around my people at home and a few friends. That's it."

What next for Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Now that the IPL is over for the Royals, Suryavanshi is gearing up, channelling all his focus and energy on his next assignment. Suryavanshi has already represented India in Under-19 'Tests' and is set to travel to England next month. There, the India Under-19 team will compete in five 50-over matches and three four-day games against their English counterparts. This tour promises to be a valuable learning experience for the young talent, exposing him to unfamiliar playing conditions. When Suryavanshi returns to the IPL next year, Dravid cautioned that he’ll be under intense scrutiny, particularly from the opposition bowlers.

"It was a great season. Keep doing what you did, play well, train well. But keep this in mind that next year, all these bowlers will come prepared, more prepared against you. So we too have to prepare, train hard, and develop more skills. Well done," the Wall concluded the chat.