Vaibhav Suryavanshi searches solace in his mother after two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is 14 after all. Like most teenagers would do after a tough day in life, the Rajasthan Royals opener found solace in his mother. Vaibhav was so disappointed and maybe a tad shocked too that he almost needed to be dragged off the field after he was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Deepak Chahar in an IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday. 14 is probably too early to be learning life lessons the hard way but then again, you don't always get 14-year-olds smashing fastest IPL centuries. After rewriting record books against the Gujarat Titans barely three days ago, Vaibhav was given a reality check by MI. Vaibhav Suryavanshi with his mother Usha

What followed was a meek surrender from RR. Chasing 2018 for victory, RR folded for 117, losing the match by 100 runs. After the highs against GT, this stark low against MI was definitely going to affect the RR opener. Vaibhav tried to hit Deepak Chahar for the big shot, thinking that the ball was in his arc, but the length was fuller than his anticipation. His bat turned in his hand and he didn't quite the elevation. The ball went as far as the mid-on fielder. It took some time for a crestfallen Vaibhav to take the slow walk back to the RR dugout. He chose the best way to recover from it: by spending time with his mother.

As soon as the MI vs RR match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur finished, Vaibhav was spotted chatting with his mother on the sidelines. Photos of Vaibhav talking to his mother went viral on X.

The youngster from Bihar's Samastipur was born a good three years after the IPL got underway so his marauding knock makes him the first player who is younger than the league itself to score a hundred in it.

After the match, Vaibhav credited his parents and expressed gratitude for their sacrifice and hard work to bring him to a stage where he could showcase his talent.

"I am what I am because of my parents. My mother, for the sake of my practice schedule, wakes up at 3 in the morning after going to sleep at 11, sleeping barely three hours.

"She then prepares meals for me. My father left his work to support me. My elder brother is taking care of his work and the household is running with great difficulty. But papa is backing me," Vaibhav told IPLT20.com. "...God ensures that those who work hard never fail. The results that we are seeing and the success that I am achieving is because of my parents."