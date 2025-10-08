Vaibhav Suryavanshi shows first sign of anger, protests against umpire after being wrongly given out vs Australia U19

Rising Indian cricket talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines on Day 1 of the second Youth Test against Australia U19 — not for his explosive batting, but for showing visible frustration after a controversial umpiring decision. The 14-year-old, known for his calm and composed demeanour, showed his first sign of anger publicly by protesting after being given out caught behind under questionable circumstances. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Batting at a fiery strike rate of 142, Vaibhav had already scored 20 runs off just 14 balls, including two boundaries and a six, when an away-going delivery from Charles Lachmund zipped across Suryavnashi. The Australians were up in a flash and the umpire raised his finger in lightning-quick time. Vaibhav stood his ground momentarily, visibly unhappy. He looked at the umpire in disbelief and pointed to his thigh pad before slowly walking back to the pavilion, swinging his bat in frustration — a rare display of emotion from the usually composed teenager.

Replays indicated that Vaibhav's frustration was somewhat justified as the ball missed his bat and brushed his pads before landing in the keeper's gloves.

First Glimpse of Fire from the Calm Prodigy

Vaibhav, often praised for his maturity beyond his years, has until now maintained a disciplined and respectful presence on the field. His brief protest has caught the attention of fans, coaches, and commentators alike, sparking conversations about the pressures of high-stakes youth cricket and the emotional maturity required at such a young age.

Australia Collapse as Indian Bowlers Shine

Earlier in the day, Australia U19, after choosing to bat first, were bowled out for just 135 runs. Alex Lee-Young top-scored with a gritty 66 off 108 balls, featuring nine boundaries. For India, Henil Patel and Khilan Patel were the pick of the bowlers, bagging three wickets each, while Udhav Mohan chipped in with two.

In reply, India U19 were bowled out for 171, taking a lead of 36 runs.

Vaibhav Suryavnashi: The Star in the Making

Despite the early dismissal, Vaibhav once again showed flashes of brilliance with the bat, punishing the Australian bowlers in his short but impactful stay. His attacking intent and confidence continue to impress Indian selectors and fans.

While his reaction to the umpire's call might raise eyebrows, cricket pundits view it as a sign of his growing competitiveness and desire to perform. Former players have pointed out that such moments are common in a young athlete’s journey and can serve as learning experiences if handled correctly.