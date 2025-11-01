Vaibhav Suryavanshi's ‘knocking at the doors’ as his India future predicted: '14-year-old wonder’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise to the top of Indian cricket has been nothing short of meteoric. Already making waves after making his Ranji Trophy debut at just 12 years of age, the dazzling left-hand batter would just knock down record after record as he was the youngest player ever bought in an IPL auction. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has enjoyed a good run with the India U-19 team.(Action Images via Reuters)

The lefty from Bihar then went on to show that he could compete against top-level U-19 players, even with bowlers who were almost 5 years older than him on the circuit. Not only that, his memorable IPL 2025 campaign showed that the fearless Suryavanshi was not daunted by the stage, and could also go toe-to-toe with top senior pros, particularly after a blazing record-breaking century for the Rajasthan Royals.

Such is his talent that IPL chairman Arun Dhumal predicts he will be in the Indian team's landscape sooner rather than later.

"We've been talking about this bench strength of the Indian team for a long, long time. But look at this team, a 14-year-old wonder, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, he's knocking at the door to be part of the team,” Dhumal told ANI while speaking about Suryavanshi.

Suryavanshi enjoys success with U-19 unit

While the young left-hander has shown plenty of quality at the U-19 stage, the plethora of options India possesses in their top order stocks means that he will very likely have to bide his time. However, his stature in the U-19 team suggests that the team management is at the very least keeping tabs on his progress, but he will need more senior playing time under his belt before being considered for a promotion.

Suryavanshi’s impressive IPL campaign saw him play 7 of Rajasthan Royals’ matches after captain Sanju Samson went down injured, and he made a statement with a 252-run season. These runs came at a phenomenal strike-rate of 206, with Suryavanshi showing that he possesses incredible power for any batter, let alone one of his age.

Suryavanshi’s season highlight was a special century against a top-quality Gujarat Titans bowling unit. Suryavanshi showed off all his hitting as he brought up a 35-ball century on the day, which stands as the fastest century by an Indian batter in the tournament’s history.

Suryavanshi also kept the form going with a century against Australia U-19 while touring down under with the U-19 side during a Youth Test.