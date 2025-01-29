Varun Chakaravarthy not shying away from taking onus, urges teammates to move on: ‘…you've to take responsibility’

Team India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy urged his teammates to move on from the defeat in the third T20I against England and focus on the remaining two matches to clinch the series. It's not very often when a player from the losing side gets the Player of the Match award, but the jury didn't ignore Chakaravarthy's incredible spell and chose him as the standout player for his five-wicket haul. The batters failed to complement Chakaravarthy's fifer as India lost the third T20I by 26 runs but still held a 2-1 lead in the series. India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket during the third T20 cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.(PTI)

"Sad we didn't make it this match, but that's nature of this game. Got to move on and get ready for the next match," Varun said in the post-match presentation after India's 26-run defeat in the third T20I.

His mystery once again proved a bit too much for the English batters, who failed to solve it as he spun his web to claim five for 24, triggering visitors' another batting collapse.

The 33-year-old was elated to take the responsibility on himself to get the job done with the ball.

"When you are playing for the country, you have to take responsibility. I am able to do that to an extent," he added.

'I don't complain…': Varun Chakaravarthy

After Varun delivered a clinical over in the powerplay, Suryakumar Yadav took him off the attack and brought him back in the 9th over. After pegging away England skipper Jos Buttler's wicket, the Indian skipper decided to hold back Varun's remaining two overs.

He was reintroduced in the 14th over, and this time, he completed a two-over spell. He wreaked havoc with his bag of mysteries and variations to breeze past England's middle order, including Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.

The 33-year-old doesn't have any complaints about the short spells.

"I don't complain (about one over spells), because there have been times when I have bowled four overs on the trot. I am ready for everything," he added.

Chakaravarthy is known for troubling the batters with his googly, but now he has been working on flipper, which has worked well for him so far.

"Working on my flipper, it's coming out well. As I told you in the previous match, maybe I have bowled well, but I can get better going forward," he concluded.