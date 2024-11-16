Johannesburg [South Africa], : Varun Chakravarthy scalped 12 wickets against South Africa in the recently concluded T20I series, he also had a fifer in the third T20I. Varun Chakravarthy reflects on key role in India vs SA series win

After the final match, he shared his thoughts on his contribution and the challenges faced during the series in the post-match presentation.

Reflecting on the conditions, he said, "The last two matches have been challenging because of the small boundaries. Even though a few sixes were hit, one mis-shot could get us a wicket."

Varun credited India's decision to go with three spinners in the series, saying, "We went with three spinners in the series, and it worked for us."

He highlighted his partnership with Ravi Bishnoi, which played a crucial role in India's success, adding, "Me and Bishnoi set up a partnership and it worked."

The mystery spinner also shared his approach to tackling the challenging conditions, stating, "The best approach was to stay away from the arc, and I bowled a few short balls, which actually worked for me as well."

Varun's strategy and performance were instrumental in India's dominant series win, showcasing his ability to adapt and thrive in challenging conditions.

Coming to the match, after winning the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first. The decision proved fruitful as the team delivered an exceptional performance.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India, forging a solid 73-run partnership. Abhishek displayed an impressive knock, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes, but his innings ended in the sixth over when Lutho Sipamla dismissed him.

As the innings entered the death overs, the partnership of Tilak Varma and Samson showed no signs of slowing down. In the 18th over, Sanju Samson brought up his century in just 51 balls, followed by Tilak Varma scoring his second T20I hundred in the very next over.

The record-breaking 210-run partnership between Samson and Tilak lifted India to a formidable 283/1. Samson contributed an explosive 109 runs off 51 balls, while Tilak smashed an unbeaten 120 off just 47 deliveries.

The South African bowling unit appeared lacklustre, with Lutho Sipamla being the only bowler to take a wicket. However, Sipamla also conceded the most runs, allowing the Indian batters to capitalise.

During the run chase, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller were the only top batter for the Proteas, apart from them rest failed put up a show in Johannesburg .

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy led the Indian bowling attack as the visitors were successful in restricting South Africa at 148 with one over remaining.

With the massive 135-run victory over the Proteas in the fourth match, India clinched a 3-1 series win.

