Vaughan doesn't want Dinesh Karthik to retire but doubts Faf du Plessis' RCB future: 'Staggering they haven't won IPL'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2024 campaign ended on a disappointing note on Wednesday night, as the side faced a four-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. After an incredible comeback in the second half of the season, which saw RCB winning six successive matches to qualify for the Playoffs, the Royal Challengers bowed out in the Eliminator; alongside Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, they remain the only side yet to win the IPL among franchises which played the inaugural season in 2008. Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the IPL Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans (AFP)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, however, feels that RCB are getting closer to the coveted IPL title and placed his faith on Andy Flower, who has been significantly successful in other franchise tournaments. This year was Flower's first with the franchise following a two-year stint with Lucknow Super Giants.

“RCB were pretty disappointing, but Andy Flower and the management team would've found out a great deal about this group. Next year, RCB will be very close,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“I know the way Flower and his team operate… they would've done their research on every player in the squad, he will know exactly who he wants to keep, and he will have an idea about who he will go and try to get at the auction.

“Over the course of all the IPLs, they haven't had the DNA on how to win at home. You have to win at home games, you got to guarantee 80 percent wins in the home games. That's where Andy Flower has to work.”

Karthik should continue

Vaughan stressed that Dinesh Karthik should not retire from the IPL; while the veteran wicketkeeper-batter hasn't formally confirmed his retirement, he received a guard of honour from fellow RCB teammates and was visibly emotional as he walked off following the Eliminator match in Ahmedabad.

“Dinesh Karthik... is that the last time we are going to see him? I hope he carries on. I'll advise him to play on. He's playing well enough,” Vaughan said.

“Faf du Plessis... is that the last time we see him play for RCB? A lot of these players have been together for a long time, but that the franchise has never won the IPL is absolutely staggering. The amount of money that they've spent, the amount of batting power... they have always been let down by the bowlers.”