Vengsarkar sparks storm; questions Rohit, Kohli’s ODI selection: ‘How did selectors judge?’; wants Agarkar to move on

Former chief selector of the Indian men's team, Dilip Vengsarkar, questioned the selection criteria behind picking Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The contest will begin on October 19. The two senior batters were officially named as part of the Shubman Gill-led ODI squad on Saturday, with the series set to mark their return to competitive action for the first time since the IPL 2025 earlier this year.

Speaking to mid-day, the veteran of 116 Tests questioned how the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee picked Kohli and Rohit for the ODI series, given that the two batters have been away from international cricket since the Champions Trophy haul earlier in March. Vengsarkar also based his question on the fact that Kohli and Rohit remain active international crickets only in the ODI format, having retired from T20Is in June 2024, and from Test cricket in May this year.

“Rohit and Virat have been great players over the years, but if you are playing just one format of the game, I believe the selectors need to take a call on this. I feel you cannot know or judge the form and fitness of such players because they’ve had a long layoff after the last game they have played. It’s very difficult to assess their form and fitness,” said Vengsarkar.

“Rohit and Virat have possibly been picked because of their great records. They have been great players and have done yeomen service to Indian cricket, having won many matches in all formats of the game. But since they have not been playing Test match cricket as well as T20s, and are playing only one format, one-day matches, which is not very often played during the season, it’s very difficult to gauge their form and fitness. But since they have been picked, the selectors may have checked that, though I don’t know how,” added the former India skipper.

Agarkar, speaking to the media last Saturday, confirmed that both Kohli and Rohit had passed their mandatory pre-season fitness tests, but hinted that their selection for the Australia tour does not put them in the scheme of things for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The three-match contest, therefore, will be a significant series for both teams and will decide whether the selectors will keep them in the fray for the upcoming ODI matches against South Africa and New Zealand, and subsequently include them in their World Cup plans.

Although both would be eager to prolong their career for two more years and bow out after the 2027 ODI World Cup, Vengsarkar subtly urged Agarkar to move on and prefer players who are available for all three formats.

“It’s really up to the selectors whether they want to stick with Rohit and Virat or look ahead and give opportunities to those players who are available for all formats of the game. It depends on how they look at Indian cricket going ahead,” concluded Vengsarkar.