Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Venkatesh Iyer fights injury, returns despite being retired hurt to save MP from collapse: 'Scored more than BGT squad'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 23, 2025 05:44 PM IST

Venkatesh Iyer produced a solid knock despite facing an injury to take Madhya Pradesh to a respectable score in the first innings of Ranji Trophy.

Madhya Pradesh's Venkatesh Iyer showed tremendous courage on Thursday as he braved an injury to bat after the side was left in a tricky situation during its Ranji Trophy match against Kerala. According to a report from India Today, Iyer twisted his ankle during the crucial clash shortly after arriving to bat with his team reeling at 49/4. Merely three balls into his innings, a sudden ankle injury sent Iyer tumbling to the ground in visible pain.

Venkatesh Iyer after he faced an injury during Day 1(X)
Venkatesh Iyer after he faced an injury during Day 1(X)

The physio rushed onto the field, and soon, Iyer was seen limping off, with him walking off the field seeming to portray the worst fears of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans; the franchise bought him in the IPL 2025 auction for an incredible INR 23.75 crore.

But in a display of sheer grit and determination, Iyer made a remarkable comeback to the crease. Despite the lingering pain, he battled through the discomfort to contribute a crucial 42 runs off 80 balls. His fighting spirit and unwavering focus helped Madhya Pradesh reach a respectable total of 160, providing a glimmer of hope in a challenging situation. Fans applauded Iyer's grit on the internet.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Iyer's initial injury had sent shockwaves through the KKR camp. Having released him prior to the auction, KKR had engaged in a fierce bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure his services.

Iyer's impressive 2024 season, where he amassed 370 runs at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 158.79, had further solidified his value. The prospect of losing him to injury would have undoubtedly been a significant blow to KKR's title defense ambitions.

The left-handed batter was the ninth wicket to fall in Madhya Pradesh's innings, also at 160.

With KKR failing to buy back their 2024 IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, it is widely speculated that Venkatesh Iyer could be in the reckoning for the leadership role; however, there has been no announcement from the franchise on the same.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On