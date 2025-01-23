Venkatesh Iyer fights injury, returns despite being retired hurt to save MP from collapse: 'Scored more than BGT squad'

Madhya Pradesh's Venkatesh Iyer showed tremendous courage on Thursday as he braved an injury to bat after the side was left in a tricky situation during its Ranji Trophy match against Kerala. According to a report from India Today, Iyer twisted his ankle during the crucial clash shortly after arriving to bat with his team reeling at 49/4. Merely three balls into his innings, a sudden ankle injury sent Iyer tumbling to the ground in visible pain. Venkatesh Iyer after he faced an injury during Day 1(X)

The physio rushed onto the field, and soon, Iyer was seen limping off, with him walking off the field seeming to portray the worst fears of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans; the franchise bought him in the IPL 2025 auction for an incredible INR 23.75 crore.

But in a display of sheer grit and determination, Iyer made a remarkable comeback to the crease. Despite the lingering pain, he battled through the discomfort to contribute a crucial 42 runs off 80 balls. His fighting spirit and unwavering focus helped Madhya Pradesh reach a respectable total of 160, providing a glimmer of hope in a challenging situation. Fans applauded Iyer's grit on the internet.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Iyer's initial injury had sent shockwaves through the KKR camp. Having released him prior to the auction, KKR had engaged in a fierce bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure his services.

Iyer's impressive 2024 season, where he amassed 370 runs at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 158.79, had further solidified his value. The prospect of losing him to injury would have undoubtedly been a significant blow to KKR's title defense ambitions.

The left-handed batter was the ninth wicket to fall in Madhya Pradesh's innings, also at 160.

With KKR failing to buy back their 2024 IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, it is widely speculated that Venkatesh Iyer could be in the reckoning for the leadership role; however, there has been no announcement from the franchise on the same.