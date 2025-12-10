Venkatesh Iyer had ‘a lot of attitude’: KKR coach recalls striking first impression of released star

Venkatesh Iyer has presented one of the most interesting case studies in recent IPL history. Having broken through as a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder with big hitting power, earning him a lot of attention as a potential option for India’s future. Venkatesh Iyer has been part of the KKR franchise for 5 seasons but was released ahead of the 2026 auction.(PTI)

Now 5 seasons into his IPL career, Venkatesh earned a whooping 23.75 crore in the previous season but was subsequently released by Kolkata Knight Riders. Nevertheless, heading into this year’s auction, he remains at the top of the list of players franchises will be targeting as a top or middle overs batter for their lineups.

A part of KKR’s triumphant 2024 season and having formed a good relationship with assistant coach at the franchise Abhishek Nayar, Venkatesh’s future in the IPL is one to keep an eye on at next week’s auction. However, looking back at what prompted KKR to sign Iyer in the first place, Nayar mentioned how it was his demeanor and attitude that was a bigger draw than even his all-round talent.

“I actually picked him because of his attitude. On day one, Venkatesh Iyer walked in with swagger; he performed, but he never looked at us or tried to please anyone. I thought he was someone with a lot of attitude,” explained Nayar while speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show.

“On day two, we gave him a game. In the final over, when our bowler cramped, Venky shouted from the boundary, “I will bowl the last over.” He bowled and conceded 18 runs, but what I loved was his willingness to face adversity,” he explained further.

‘Trial mattered less to him than…’

Venkatesh has bowled very few overs in the IPL since his debut season, including being used purely as a batter and bowling only one over in the last three seasons, in part due to injury. However, he remains a capable and destructive batter, his showing in the IPL 2024 playoffs in particular showcasing his talent purely with the bat.

“The trial mattered less to him than proving to himself that he was doing the right thing. That conviction stayed with me,” expressed Nayar, who served as the Indian team’s batting coach in 2024 and has been a part of the KKR coaching hierarchy since the 2018 season.

Venkatesh had a quiet season with the bat in 2025 which led to his release given the massive price-tag heading into the fresh season, but as one of the leading options in next week’s mini-auction, he is bound to attract a lot of attention from plenty of franchises – with a return to KKR also not being off the cards at a lower price, with the Eden Gardens franchise carrying the biggest purse into this auction.